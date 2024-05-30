Lentners celebrating 60th anniversary

MAYBEE — Timothy and Sandra Lentner of Maybee are observing their 60th wedding anniversary today.

Timothy Lentner of Saginaw and Sandra Bradbury of Lebanon, Ohio met as music students at Capital University in Columbus, Ohio and were married on May 30, 1964, at Hope Lutheran Church in Columbus.

Timothy and Sandra Lentner

They lived in Portland, Ore. and Newton Centre, Mass., while Dr. Lentner did graduate work. He earned a master of sacred theology degree and a doctorate in clinical and pastoral studies from Andover Newton. He and Mrs. Lentner also received a bachelor of music education degree from Capital.

In 1967, the couple moved to Maybee, where Dr. Lentner served as pastor of St. Paul Lutheran Church for 46 years.

During that time, he also earned a master of social work degree from the University of Michigan and became a clinician, then administrator, at Washtenaw County Community Mental Health.

After retiring, he served as a therapist for the former Mercy Memorial Hospital (today's ProMedica Hospital’s Family Center).

The couple in 1964

For 20 years, Dr. Lentner was president of the Village of Maybee, and he co-ran the Maybee Ball program for many years. Both he and Mrs. Lentner held several offices in the Maybee Citizens Committee, which created the Maybee Park and initiated Downtown Maybee Day.

Dr. Lentner has been a leader of the Monroe Big Band for more than 30 years. The couple performs in the College/Community Symphony Band at Monroe County Community College.

Mrs. Lentner taught music in Oregon, Massachusetts, Ohio and for Monroe public, as well as a parochial schools.

She has worked at Meadow Montessori School since 1988.

Several of her arrangements for string orchestra have been published, and she has written eight musicals for Meadow.

She co-chaired Maybee’s Sesquicentennial last year and is on the village’s Beautification Committee. She enjoys gardening and genealogy.

The couple also enjoys traveling. In 60 years, they have been to most of the states, and many countries on four continents.

The Lentners have three children: Amy (Chris) Leacock of Hilliard, Ohio, Jerry (Angie) of Troy and Greg (Christina) of Monclova, Ohio. They also have six granddaughters.

