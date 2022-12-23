'Best investment ever' Grab this normally-$960 Lenovo laptop for just $385 right now!

Lenovo has built a well-earned reputation for quality in almost every realm of computing. Not only are their laptops great for productivity and day-to-day work, but they also make for wildly powerful gaming laptops and desktops. Right now, the 2022 IdeaPad 3 — a true productivity workhorse — is on sale for an unbelievable 60% off! These are going fast, though (almost as fast as that 4.1GHz processor boost), so if you want one of these for yourself, you'd better move now!

Amazon Lenovo 2022 Newest IdeaPad 3 Laptop $384 $959 Save $575 With 8GB of RAM, you can actually make use of the multiple Chrome tabs you have open! The 265GB SSD will store plenty of photos, documents and video, and the 15-inch screen makes it easy to have multiple windows on-screen at once. $384 at Amazon

One happy customer called it the perfect laptop. "My husband got me this laptop for my birthday, and I absolutely love it. I had an HP laptop before this and the battery life sucked, but with this laptop my battery lasts for hours without needing to be charged and I’m always so happy about it." They go on to talk about the great privacy features, too. "This laptop provides a slider where you can literally slide it over to hide your camera lens. I would 10/10 recommend this laptop to anyone."

Enough power and memory for any workday

The 3.0GHz Intel Core i3 processor means this laptop can pull a lot of power when it needs it, especially for more work-intensive projects like a large Excel spreadsheet. It can also be boosted up to 4.1GHz, which puts it on-par with a lot of gaming machines. The 8GB of RAM lets you take full advantage of resource-hungry applications like Google Suites, while also maintaining a solid level of speed and performance for day-to-day tasks.

Here's an example. When you have multiple tasks running at once — like Microsoft Word, Outlook, Slack, and Spotify (because who doesn't listen to music while they work?) — your computer is under strain. Each task requires a certain amount of power. The faster your processor, and the more RAM you have, the better your computer will operate, even under strain.

"Clean lines and extremely functional. Very happy with the speed and performance. I would recommend it for the daily user," one customer said.

Work from home, play a few video games (or do both at the same time -- we won't tell). (Photo: Amazon)

Plenty of ports

One problem presented by a lot of modern laptops is a lack of accessory ports, but not this Lenovo! Not only does it have two high-speed USB 3.2 ports, but it also has a standard USB 2.0 port, an HDMI port, an SD card reader, and even a 3.5mm audio jack (something you won't find on a much more expensive Macbook!) The Wi-Fi and Bluetooth functionality is also built-in, so you don't need a separate adapter for those.

This means you'll be able to plug in a keyboard and/or mouse if you wanted, or use a monitor to extend your screen. Of course, the 3.5mm jack means you can use traditional, wired headphones instead of relying on Bluetooth.

"I really like it, I use it for online teaching. It is great, the HDMI access is so much easier," one teacher said.

Okay for a little bit of gaming

This isn't a gaming PC, but it can play a few games. It lacks a powerful GPU, and the battery life isn't designed to sustain intensive processes, but it will let you play lighter games just fine. It can probably even stand up to a bit of CS: GO or Factorio, but you might run into trouble with something that needs more graphical power, like Cyberpunk 2077.

But if you want to use it to play Solitaire on your break? You're golden.

"Bought this for my son to use for his academics, and it is a solid machine. No hang-ups, quite fast, smooth action, crystal clear screen resolution...this machine is good!" shared one shopper. "I will be ordering this for the persons in my office for field and desk use...we've struck gold with this machine!"

