'Don't pass on this!': The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i is just $129 at Walmart

Is this the year you write that book you've always dreamed of? Or start your own business? If you want to make 2023 your year, you'll need a reliable computer. The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i is an excellent, budget-friendly choice, with enough power to keep you motivated through all of the new year. How's this for motivating? Right now, it's only $129 at Walmart!

Walmart Lenovo Ideapad 1i, 14.0" Laptop $129 $179 Save $50 With 10 hours of battery life, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage, this laptop is a budget-friendly tool for writing the next Great American Novel or starting that small business you've dreamed of. $129 at Walmart

What makes a laptop more appealing than a desktop? The weight and portability! The IdeaPad 1i is just a little over three pounds, with a 14-inch display — but when it folds up, it's only 0.7 inches thick. The processor is only 1.1GHz, which is admittedly on the low end of things. You won't be able to game much on this, so if you're looking for a gaming PC, this isn't it — but it can handle word processing, web design and a lot more! You can even utilize Google Suites for work that requires more power, since it's all handled in the cloud.

"This computer is great. It's not too small; that was my fear. It is just right for on-the-go. It is fast, clean, lightweight. I love it!" said one customer. Echoed another: "Just took this computer on a trip, as I use it for college course work, and it was light, I was able to log on and do my schoolwork with no problems."

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i is a great option for working from home or in a coffee shop. (Photo: Walmart)

Like we said before, this is not a gaming laptop. If you're looking for a budget option for gaming, you'll have to dig a little deeper, price-wise — but it's great for work and productivity. The Flip to Start feature lets you hit the ground running, and numerous ports on the side can expand the 128GB of onboard storage through an external drive.

"I absolutely love this IdeaPad! It is very sleek and lightweight. I bought this for nursing school because we need to take it to class for lecture. It holds a charge for my entire six-hour class and longer!" said one five-star reviewer. "I would definitely recommend this over other brands that charge over $1,000! I would buy this IdeaPad again and again for all of my family! I love it!"

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

