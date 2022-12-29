'Don't pass on this!': The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i is just $129 at Walmart
Is this the year you write that book you've always dreamed of? Or start your own business? If you want to make 2023 your year, you'll need a reliable computer. The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i is an excellent, budget-friendly choice, with enough power to keep you motivated through all of the new year. How's this for motivating? Right now, it's only $129 at Walmart!
Lenovo Ideapad 1i, 14.0" Laptop
What makes a laptop more appealing than a desktop? The weight and portability! The IdeaPad 1i is just a little over three pounds, with a 14-inch display — but when it folds up, it's only 0.7 inches thick. The processor is only 1.1GHz, which is admittedly on the low end of things. You won't be able to game much on this, so if you're looking for a gaming PC, this isn't it — but it can handle word processing, web design and a lot more! You can even utilize Google Suites for work that requires more power, since it's all handled in the cloud.
"This computer is great. It's not too small; that was my fear. It is just right for on-the-go. It is fast, clean, lightweight. I love it!" said one customer. Echoed another: "Just took this computer on a trip, as I use it for college course work, and it was light, I was able to log on and do my schoolwork with no problems."
Like we said before, this is not a gaming laptop. If you're looking for a budget option for gaming, you'll have to dig a little deeper, price-wise — but it's great for work and productivity. The Flip to Start feature lets you hit the ground running, and numerous ports on the side can expand the 128GB of onboard storage through an external drive.
"I absolutely love this IdeaPad! It is very sleek and lightweight. I bought this for nursing school because we need to take it to class for lecture. It holds a charge for my entire six-hour class and longer!" said one five-star reviewer. "I would definitely recommend this over other brands that charge over $1,000! I would buy this IdeaPad again and again for all of my family! I love it!"
Lenovo Ideapad 1i, 14.0" Laptop
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)
Looking for more great Walmart deals? Check these out:
TVs and Home Theater
Samsung 43" Framed QLED 4K Smart TV$797$1,148Save $351
Vizio 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV$298$1,016Save $718
LG 50" Class 4K Smart TV$318$398Save $80
Hisense 65" Class 4K UHD LCD Roku Smart TV$398$498Save $100
Vacuums
Hoover PowerDash Pet Vacuum Cleaner$69$119Save $50
Dyson Ball Upright Vacuum$289$500Save $211
iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum$199$330Save $131
Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Vacuum$97$199Save $102
Headphones
Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) with Lightning Charging Case$160$199Save $39
Beats Studio Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds$100$150Save $50
Bose QuietComfort Noise-Cancelling Earbuds$199$279Save $80
Beats Flex – All-Day Wireless Earphones$50$60Save $10
Toys
Lego 'Star Wars': The Child$72$90Save $18
Lego 'Star Wars' Boba Fett Helmet$45$60Save $15
Lego 'Harry Potter' 2022 Advent Calendar$29$45Save $16
Marvel 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Web Action Gear$18$28Save $10
Holiday Decor
Best Choice Products Lighted Christmas 4'Reindeer & Sleigh$80$230Save $150
Holiday Time 24" Christmas Wreath$19$25Save $6
Nifti Nest 4' Christmas Inflatables$46$65Save $19
Best Choice Products 48" Pre-Lit Outdoor Wreath$140$219Save $79
Bedding
Tranquility Temperature-Balancing 12lb Weighted Blanket$18$30Save $12
Memory Foam Fun Pillow With Cool-To-The-Touch Cover$15$40Save $25
Linenspa Dreamer 12" Hybrid Mattress, Queen$289$400Save $111
The Pioneer Woman 4-Piece Evie Sheet Set$41$55Save $14
Kitchen
Crock-Pot 4-Quart Manual Slow Cooker$20$29Save $9
The Pioneer Woman 6-Quart Instant Pot$80
Gourmia 8-Qt Digital Air Fryer$59$99Save $40
Henckels Dynamic 15-Piece Knife Block Set$100$140Save $40
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore
Beautiful 6-Quart Enamel Dutch Oven$50$70Save $20
Beautiful 5.3-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer$99$129Save $30
Beautiful 14-Cup Programmable Touchscreen Coffee Maker$50$60Save $10
Beautiful 1.7-Liter One-Touch Electric Kettle$40$50Save $10
Style
Hooded Parka Coat Faux with Fur Trim & Toggle Buttons$59$175Save $116
Skechers Women's Performance GoRun Sneaker$29$57Save $29
Chloe Ting Women's Seamless Marl Leggings$8$20Save $12
Muk Luks Knit Faux Fur-Lined Bootie$20$65Save $45
Beauty
Renpho Muscle Massage Gun$46$99Save $53
Garnier SkinActive Makeup Cleanser$3$11Save $8
MaxKare Foot Spa Bath Massager$30$53Save $23
Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream Face Moisturizer$23$27Save $5