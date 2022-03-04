Need a new laptop? The Lenovo Flex 5 is $250 off right now, lowest price ever
Working from home brings its share of frustrations. A slow computer shouldn't be one of them. If you're still chugging along with a machine that's more than a few years old, it's a good time to consider an upgrade.
For starters, any new PC you buy will likely include a solid-state drive (SSD), which makes a huge difference in terms of boot speed and overall performance. You might also gain tools like a touchscreen, a digital pen, advanced USB ports and so on.
Sound good? So should this: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the Lenovo Flex 5 14-inch convertible laptop for $600. That's $250 off the regular price and the best deal ever for this model.
The 3.3-pound Flex 5 offers some solid work-from-home specs, including an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, 16GB of RAM (many machines in this price range include only 8GB), a 256GB SSD and a 14-inch touchscreen.
Because this is a convertible, that screen can rotate a full 360 degrees to provide a comprehensive tablet experience — complete with digital pen, something that's bundled here rather than an optional extra.
Other perks include a backlit keyboard, a privacy shutter for the webcam and Wi-Fi 6 (the latest and greatest version of the technology).
All this amounts to a system that should provide a fast, versatile work environment. There are only about 65 user ratings at present, but they average out to 4.5 stars.
This is without question one of the better laptop deals I've seen since Black Friday; it's well worth a look.
