The best April 2023 Lenovo deals — save over $1,500 on select machines

These are the best Lenovo deals out there — and trust us, we looked. (Photo: Lenovo/Amazon)

Lenovo is a fan-favorite company, and for excellent reasons: the company leads the charge in terms of quality and affordability. They manufacture everything from Chromebooks to two-in-ones to gaming laptops, right now at discounts up to 76% off. That means savings of hundreds of dollars, and sometimes even more than that. We've rounded up the best deals and sales this month, so if you've been on the lookout for a new Lenovo, it's time to pounce!

Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 (11") This laptop/tablet (laplet? tabtop?) is ideal for both creative work and for when you're done for the day and just want to binge your favorite show. $249 at Lenovo

Two-in-one machines are great for a lot of reasons, but the biggest might best be expressed in the form of a question: Why carry two devices when you can carry one? The ThinkPad Yoga 11e comes with all the rugged durability of the rest of the ThinkPad lineup, and the small screen and 360-degree hinge allow for a lot of movement. Pair it with a ThinkPad Pen Pro (not included) for an iPad Pro–level creative experience.

It has up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge, a 1080p display, a 128GB SSD, and an 8GHz processor. The graphics are northing to write home about — just an integrated, standard chip — but they're great for day-to-day work.

Lenovo Lenovo IdeaPad 3 This laptop is a great option for work-from-home warriors, though if you're partial to on-the-go computing, it's got a battery life of around seven hours on a single charge. $385 at Amazon

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is one of the most popular laptops on the market right now, especially at nearly 60% off. Not only does it pack a 256GB solid-state hard drive into its small frame, but it also comes with 8GB of RAM — enough to handle multiple tasks at one time.

It can boost up to 4.10GHz if needed, and you can expand the hard drive up to 1TB maximum. The average battery life is around seven hours. The screen is ever so slightly above standard definition, so it doesn't compare to something like a Macbook — but for everyday work, it's more than enough.

Lenovo ThinkCentre M75s Gen 2 Small Form Factor If you're looking for a dedicated desktop machine instead of a laptop, the ThinkCentre M75s' small form factor gives the best of both worlds. $654 at Lenovo

Small form factor PCs are valued for their compact size, especially in comparison to the massive desktops that are common today. One like this is ideal for use as a home media server or as a backup computer for someone who usually works on a laptop but needs a place at home to sit down and work without the limitations of a laptop screen.

While not a laptop, this little guy is an excellent machine with a base level 256GB SSD. That can be improved, as can the amount of RAM, all the way up to a 128GB of RAM — a tremendous amount. The only major downside is that you need to provide your own screen to use it, but affordable monitors are everywhere these days.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 Fast, tough, and capable of handling anything you throw at it, this is a great choice for workaday tasks, thanks to its 14" FHD 1080p screen. $700 at Lenovo

The ThinkPad 11e is ideal for lightweight work, but if you need something that packs a bit more of a punch, the ThinkPad T14 is where it's at. You can opt for a processor up to 4.2GHz in speed, as well as up to 16GB of RAM. That means it can tackle anything that Photoshop and other high-intensity programs bring to the table. If you have a project that'll need a heavy workload, this is the laptop you want.

Lenovo Lenovo Legion 7 Slim Gen 7 This beast of a gaming machine can run your favorite titles beautifully, with a Radeon RX6600S GPU and a 1080p display. $1,300 at Lenovo

Gaming machines aren't always affordable, but for the specs included in this Lenovo, it's kind of hard to beat the price. Not only is it $400 off its normal price, but it comes with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD to store your favorite titles. The keyboard is backlit for those late-night gaming sessions.