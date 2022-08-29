Back to school? You can score this Lenovo Chromebook for nearly 55% off at Amazon today

Whether you have kids in your life making their return to the classroom in a few weeks, or you're looking to get a powerhouse tool for a teacher in your circle (or hey, maybe you're one yourself), this one-day Amazon sale is almost too good to be true. Almost.

The Lenovo 14e Chromebook is designed with education in mind, so excuse us while we drop some science: It's now 53% off, bringing this $300 computer down to just $140. That's a mere fraction of the price of some big-name brands, and the 14e even has plenty of features they don't.

Lenovo Lenovo 14e Chromebook $140 $300 Save $160 $140 at Amazon Perfect for both teachers and their students, this laptop is made for the classroom.

For starters, this Chromebook provides access to thousands of educational apps and tools, including Google Classroom, plus it (natch) runs on Chrome OS, so it's easy to use for those that aren't totally tech-savvy, yet is packed with features for those that like to get creative.

Because putting an Apple on a teacher's desk is sooo passe. (Photo: Amazon)

It comes with plenty of ports for projectors, mice, external hard drives and external monitors (four total), plus a headphone jack. It's also packed with features kids (and those with messy workspaces) need — a water-resistant keyboard, mechanically anchored keys, and best of all, a battery that lasts for a full day on a single charge. Plus, unlike a Macbook, it can lie completely flat.

It's the perfect laptop for on-the-go use, too: It weighs just 3.27 pounds, but don't confuse it's light weight for being delicate. It meets both military grade and Lenovo's own rigorous testing. For just $150, it does the job — and then some.

"Unbelievable battery life, fast as lightning," shared one happy shopper. "Lightweight and charges fast. Great school computer!!"

Another agreed: "The build quality of this Chromebook is top-notch. It's super speedy, boots up in an instant (as most Chromebooks do), and has all the basic functionality I need. The two USB ports are a huge plus, as is the availability of a Bluetooth connection. The screen quality is excellent. The display is bright and vibrant...As a whole, this Chromebook is a solid five-star purchase. For the price, it really doesn't get much better than this."

Want to save even more? If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

