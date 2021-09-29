Lenny Kravitz, 57, wows fans — including Channing Tatum and The Rock — with his toned abs

Lenny Kravitz is heating things up in the kitchen.

On Wednesday, the 57-year-old musician took to Instagram to share a photo of himself casually preparing a warm drink while putting his toned abs on display.

"2:37pm. Good morning. All nighter in the studio last night. 3 albums on the horizon. Going back in. Love," he wrote.

Countless celebrity friends and fans flooded the comments in awe of his amazing abs.

"Good god man! What are you eating or what’s in the water or the genes. It’s not natural. Do you just do abs like all day?" Channing Tatum, who is reportedly dating Lenny's daughter Zoe Kravitz, wondered.

"Good Lort Don’t hurt em Plenty," Cree Summer said.

"My brotha. Inspiring. #ohana," Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson praised.

"I hate when my friends hack a photo and put their head …on my body!" Arsenio Hall joked.

"I can’t even think of a good comment for this one. All nighters look fabulous on you," a fan wrote.

"Aiiiight come through six pack and smooth skin blessing us with all the Melanated goodness," a commenter added.

When it comes to fitness, Kravitz, who currently lives in the Bahamas, noted in an interview with Vogue last year that he takes a daily hour-long bike ride around the island.

“That’s been my form of cardio that I enjoy the most here, rather than being on a treadmill. It’s getting out in the sun and riding on the road with a lot of it on the ocean. It’s so beautiful, and it gives you time to meditate,” he said.

The singer has a very holistic perspective when it comes to health.

“My grandfather lived up into his 90s, and he had a thirst for life, for learning, for growing, and I think I’ve inherited that from him,” he noted.. “With the genes that I have from my parents and my grandparents, we don’t seem to visibly age like one might think, so all of those things together—with, of course, taking care of yourself, putting the right things in your body, and taking care of your mind and spirit—have contributed to aging just being about experiencing and living, not about falling apart.”