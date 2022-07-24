Fans tell Leni Klum to 'wear sunscreen' after she shows off sunburn: 'A little past sun kissed'

Leni Klum, the 18-year-old daughter of supermodel Heidi Klum, shared a photo of her serious sunburn. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Leni Klum probably won't forget to apply sunscreen ever again.

The 18-year-old daughter of supermodel Heidi Klum shared a selfie on her Instagram page that showed a bright red sunburn that extended from her neck and chest all the way down to her legs.

"A little past sun kissed," Klum captioned the photo, in which she wears a burnt orange bikini.

Naturally, Klum's commenters went wild with advice to apply sunscreen to prevent the same thing from happening again.

"Coming from a person that have had 3 skin cancers removed ... USE SUNSCREEN!" one commenter wrote.

"Just had 300 stitches on my face thanks to skin cancer from sunburns 30 years ago," read another comment. "If I knew then what I know now."

"LENI!!! Wear your sunscreen!!!!!" urged another commenter.

Some followers offered specific advice for how to deal with her red skin, including using aloe vera to soothe the burn.

Sun safety can be a hot-button topic on social media, as Kristin Cavallari learned last summer. The former reality star faced backlash after posting a photo in which she showed off her tan lines and deemed them "in" for the summer. As a result, followers called her out, saying it was a poor choice of posts during Skin Cancer Awareness Month.

"Please don't promote tan lines! I adore you but sun can be very damaging to skin and very disfiguring depending on the location of a skin cancer," one person replied. "As a role model to many of our youth and as a mother yourself, your message saddens me," someone else chimed in.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States and worldwide, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation, who also shared that having five or more sunburns doubles your risk for melanoma.

