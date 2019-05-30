Lena Dunham Poses Naked & Vows to Donate a Dollar to Charity for Every Self-Love Comment Fans Write

Lena Dunham is encouraging fans to love themselves by posing naked.

On Wednesday, the Girls creator and star, who has been a longtime advocate for body positivity, shared a photo of herself sitting nude outdoors.

With her back to the camera, Dunham, 33, wore nothing but a necklace and earrings as she sat on a blanket in the grass and looked over her shoulder. Along with the clothing-free photo, the actress called for fans to write positive things about themselves in the comments section.

To make things even better, for each empowering comment, Dunham vowed to donate a dollar to the Peggy Albrecht Friendly House, a recovery home for women in the United States.

“Any negativity that comes your way is just an excuse to love yourself even more, right? Comment below with a reason you love yourself,” Dunham began the inspiring post.

Leading by example, the actress wrote, “I’ll go first: I’m a sober accountable adult who still loves to get naked.”

“Okay, GO!” she continued. “For every comment in the next week, I’ll be donating a dollar to @FriendlyHouseLA, a residential program for women recovering from substance and alcohol addiction. So guys, be liberal with your self-praise…”

The post then prompted a number of stars to comment with things they loved about themselves, including Scout and Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, and Orlando Bloom.

“I love my ability to see the good in everyone! My radiant loving!!” Scout commented, while her big sis Rumer wrote, “I love myself for my resolute loyalty. My tender heart and my compassion and empathy for others….oh and the tiny freckle on my toe”

Speaking to her own “compassionate heart”, Moore praised herself and said, “I am a beautiful soul with an enormous loving compassionate accepting heart who loves to play with dolls toys and all things miniature!”

Added Bloom in his own comment: “You’re a genius! I’m a recovering- impulsive risk taker – I love my sincere and sometimes too sensitive heart ❤️” added Bloom.

Dunham has never been one to shy away from body positivity.

In January 2017, the actress took a stance against the body shaming she has experienced throughout her life after appearing on the cover of Glamour free of Photoshop.