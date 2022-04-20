Nearly 17,000 Amazon shoppers rave about these KN95 masks — now 65 percent off

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

These wildly popular masks are on mega-sale. (Photo: Amazon)

Now that the federal travel mask mandate has been lifted, plenty of people are searching for good quality masks to help ensure that they're extra protected against COVID-19 while they're in public indoor spaces. After all, while the mask mandate has been lifted, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends masking on public transportation and in public indoor spaces where COVID-19 cases counts are high. And, if you're at high risk for complications from COVID-19, it's especially important to still mask up.

While high-end masks can be pricey, there's a sale happening right now on a wildly popular KN95 mask that you don't want to miss.

It's called the Lement KN95 masks and, right now, a 50-pack of these masks is 65 percent off at Amazon.

$14 $40 at Amazon

This Lement 50-pack features KN95 masks, which are the Chinese equivalent of N95 masks. These masks are made of two layers of non-woven cloth, two layers of melt-blown fabric, and one layer of cotton to help filter out more than 95 percent of particles circulating in the air.

The masks — which come in goes-with-everything black — have a 3D structure to help keep the fabric off your nose and mouth while ensuring a tight fit. Elastic ear loops and an adjustable nose clip also allow you to create a tight seal across your face.

A nice added perk: The masks are lightweight and fold up easily, so you can stash a few in your bag to whip out as needed.

Toss a few of these in your bag! (Photo: Amazon)

The Lement KN95 masks have an army of fans — nearly 17,000! — who swear by their comfort and level of protection.

One happy customer praised the Lement masks for being "breathable," adding, "it's great being able to speak and clearly be understood. Also no more struggling with my mask being sucked in by my nose or mouth."

"Absolutely love these masks and happy to have ordered them to replace the regular cheap masks my company provides," a fellow fan said. "It takes getting used to, since they fit to the face better, and you have to get the nose strip right to prevent your breath from hitting your eyes, but once you do, you'll barely notice it is there. I get half way home before I realize I'm still wearing it."

Several reviewers pointed out that Lement masks are pricey when they're not on sale — stock up on these masks at a heavy discount while you can!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

