This viral Tik Tok sports bra is perfect for big busts — and it's on sale!

If you're someone with a bigger chest, finding a good sports bra is practically impossible. I know, because I've tried them all — wire-free, underwire, extra-supportive, racer-back, criss-cross, you name it. And in addition to the fact that these under garments tend to be extremely uncomfortable (something akin to a panini press for the boobs), they also happen to skew super expensive. But there is one, the Lemedy Padded Sports Bra, that a friend (who's shaped like me) raves about and it has been going viral on TikTok, solving problems for busty exercisers everywhere.

Though I was skeptical, I finally ordered one. Spoiler alert: I'm in love with this bra.

Dear reader, let me tell you: The moment I tried it on, I was intrigued. The Lemedy Sports Bra not only holds you in and supports you like a hug, but it actually makes the girls look good, too.

The bra pulls on overhead — no fiddling with hooks and clasps — and the longline design means it can double as a tank top under a sweater or hoodie. And about those straps? I was thrilled to discover they don't dig in to the shoulders or leave red marks. After working out in it, I immediately bought another color. One note: Consider going up a size, especially if you have a larger bust.

The bra is available in 20 colors ranging from neutrals to pastels, and it has quite the following. Not only has it been trending on TikTok for how supportive and cute it is, but it's also amassed over 37,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

Great support, a flattering shape and true comfort. (Photo: Amazon)

"This is the perfect workout tank!" one shopper raved. "Good support.... It’s super flattering and a perfect length for anything high-waisted. I’d even wear this as a going-out top!"

Another agreed: "I absolutely love this sports bra/crop tank! Perfect for bigger boobs! I can never find sports bras that support me fully, and this one does."

If you're self-conscious about your upper back or armpit area, this sports bra has earned the curvy-girl stamp of approval. Shares one: "I’m 5’5, around 150 lbs. and have big boobs, and some back and armpit fat, so I usually struggle finding bras that I like. One of my biggest peeves is when the bra elastic cuts right through the armpit/back fat. These don’t do that! They’re perfect for curvy girls! Do yourself a favor and just buy it. I’m obsessed and ordering it in three more colors."

The layered design means extra security. Available in 22 colors. (Photo: Amazon)

While I wouldn't recommend this bra for running or any high-impact sports, it's great for yoga, pilates, or weight training. Plus, you can wear it out or around the house; it's such a relief to have great support without that squashed sports bra feeling.

The ultimate praise comes from this reviewer, who says she prefers the Lemedy Sports Bra to her pricey Lululemon styles: "Hands-down best crop ever! I usually buy Lululemon, and this beats anything I’ve bought there. Quality is amazing.... I will be buying it in every color."

