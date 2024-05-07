Legoland New York offers limited-time, reduced children's ticket price

Legoland New York Resort is open just on the weekends for now. But soon, starting Thursday, May 23, the Goshen theme park will be open all week, and in advance of that comes a limited-time offer.

Until June 30, a one-day child's admission ticket is just $29 with the purchase of a full-priced (from $54) adult ticket. Up to four children's tickets can be bought at that price per adult ticket.

Children must be between the ages of 2 and 12 years old. Tickets can be purchased at www.legoland.com/new-york/tickets-passes/tickets. They are valid only on the date selected and must be used by June 30.

Legoland New York: What you should know about the Goshen theme park

New to Legoland New York this year is The Minifigure Skyflyer, an aerial gondola-style ride enabling attendees to travel between the upper and lower levels of the 150-acre park. Scheduled to be operational this summer, the Skyflyer is an interactive ride. Minifigures will tell how they designed and built the ride, but they'll need help to make it fly.

Attendees will help "charge" the gondola's batteries, and then follow a rainbow road to the boarding platform's disco-themed floor. Families are then invited to show off their dance moves.

There are seven themes to the Skyflyer, from pirates to space to disco. Once aboard, the interaction continues where one can learn how to talk like a pirate or an alien language, or participate in a sing-along.

"There's a lot to enjoy at Legoland New York, but it's a big resort and our fans asked us for more ways to move easily from the upper and lower levels of the park," said Stephanie Johnson, divisional director of Legoland New York in a prepared statement. "We take our guests feedback seriously and the Minifigure Skyflyer gives them a way to do exactly that while igniting creativity, sparking imagination, and inspiring movement through disco and dance."

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Legoland New York children's ticket price reduced in limited time offer