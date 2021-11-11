Take a (mental) vacation with Amazon's sale on LEGO cityscape sets for grownups

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Empire State Building is an architectural stunner, even in LEGO. (Photo: LEGO)

LEGO may have been created for kids, but the brand delights plenty of adults too. That’s why LEGO has been releasing more and more kits with grownups in mind, like these cityscape sets, of various metropolises.

Think of it as modern model-building — and a chance to experience New York, Paris or Tokyo by creating iconic locations (the Empire State Building, the Eiffel Tower) with your own two hands. The cityscapes will look great on your shelf when you’re done, or you can take them apart and rebuild them later for more fun. Right now some are discounted, up to $12 off, so it's a great time to shop.

Shipping is free, but you can get started on your kits even sooner with Amazon Prime. Don't have a membership yet? Sign up here for a free trial. Don't forget: The holidays are coming. You might want to take advantage of this deal to scoop up (and stash away) a couple of gifts. These kits are recommended for anyone age 12 and up.

An itty bitty Statue of Liberty is quite the charmer next to the iconic skyscrapers of the Big Apple (the biggest is 10 inches high). (Photo: LEGO)

This New York City LEGO set includes (from right to left) One World Trade Center, the Flatiron Building, the Chrysler Building, the Empire State Building and a teeny tiny Statue of Liberty — all presented to scale. It’s 598 pieces, and comes with a booklet discussing each of the landmarks it represents. Normally the Big Apple would cost you $60, but right now you can snag this set for $53.

The set is super popular with kids and adults (it has nearly 4,000 five-star reviews), with one grandparent saying, "My grandson just finished a vacation with family in New York City and this was the perfect birthday gift to follow up the trip. I hope they continue to add new cities and destinations." Another family gave "one of these to an adult who works in NYC, and another to an experienced 9-year-old LEGO builder. Both are pleased with the kit." And this shopper simply says it's a "very nice build of New York's finest offerings. I love how Lego is able to capture so much with such a small amount of space."

Story continues

$53 $60 at Amazon

The Eiffel Tower stands tall (at 8 inches) among the museums and streets of LEGO Paris. (Credit: LEGO)

Maybe you'd like something a little more romantic, like the beauty and majesty of France’s capital. This 649-piece set includes the Eiffel Tower, of course, but also the Arc de Triomphe, the Louvre, the Grand Palais, the Tour Montparnasse and an adorable section of the Champs-Elysées. It’s a whirlwind tour of the City of Lights, and usually goes for $50 — but right now it’s $10 off, coming in at just 40 bucks. This set has nearly 6,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

This five-star fan bought it in advance of a trip, and says: "...the directions were easy to follow and the whole project was enjoyable. Heading to Paris this year and can’t wait to see all these sights!" Another builder says the finished product is impressive. "...Definitely recommend if you enjoy building with Legos and having some elegant display pieces."

This reviewer enjoyed the set with her grandchild: "Started a tradition with my 8 year old grandson for his birthday each year. He’s always loved Legos. This was his first architecture [set], and we put it together, together. He did most of the work. I can’t wait till next year. Which one will we choose?"

$40 $50 at Amazon

Both detailed (note the cherry trees) and majestic, this Tokyo set measures 11 inches at its highest point. (Photo: LEGO)

If you were looking for a more distant destination, how about the Far East? This set presents a varied landscape of the sights of the Japanese capital, including the colorful Tokyo Tower, the futuristic Mode Gakuen Cocoon Tower and the Big Sight convention center. There are even tiny cherry trees to represent Chidorigafuchi Park, and billboard-covered buildings for a miniature Shibuya Crossing — the busiest crosswalk in the entire world! This magnificent set usually runs a bit high at $60, but right now it’s 20 percent off, bringing it to a friendlier $48.

Serious LEGO fans rave about this set, which is an Amazon's Choice product. This graduate student calls it "the best Lego set I have ever built," and says that "the skyline they choose is fun and is a good combination of touristy and famous areas of Tokyo. Very fun to build and the way things look at the end are surprisingly amazing. I would highly recommend for any Tokyo fan and anyone wanting to have a more challenging Lego set."

A fan who enjoys assembling LEGO sets with their spouse, said, "Tokyo has been my favorite build in the series so far because of the variety of buildings, techniques, and little details. I love the little cherry trees, and the Shibuya Crossing was super fun to put together with all the colored translucent pieces."

One tourist loved Tokyo so much that he "immediately went to see if LEGO had made a skyline for this beautiful city." He called this set "a great experience to build," and said "bags were neatly organized and directions were simple. Makes for an absolutely colorful display piece."

$48 $60 at Amazon

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

TV deals:

Headphones and earbud deals:

Video game deals:

Smart home deals:

Vacuum deals:

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.