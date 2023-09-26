64,000+ shoppers say these flattering joggers — now $13 — are 'so soft and comfortable'

What is it?

The season of all things cozy is here, and if you're looking for a comfortable yet presentable alternative to your baggy sweats, we've got just the pants: These Leggings Depot Relaxed-Fit Joggers. Their ever-so-loose silhouette offers the same comfort factor, while the tapered design gives them (and you!) some definition for a more polished look that can easily be worn out and about. Essentially, they're the perfect fall pant to throw on when you're going for a casual-but-make-it-elevated vibe. Oh, and we almost forgot the best part — they're currently a very affordable $13 at Amazon, over 40% off!

Why is it a good deal?

Our ears perk up when we hear about most 40% off and over deals, and considering you'll probably be donning these pants more than your jeans over the coming months, $13 is a total steal. The fact that they have tens of thousands of perfect ratings — enough to make them Amazon bestsellers — clinches their must-buy status, and we've also yet to see them dip lower than their current price all year.

Why do I need this?

The pandemic ruined the concept of "hard pants" for the many of us who got used to wearing stretchy/baggy/cozy bottoms 24/7. That said, you don't have to sacrifice style for comfort, and these Leggings Depot Relaxed-Fit Joggers are living proof.

Made of a non-constricting, breathable poly-spandex blend, these pants were designed to be just roomy enough to move with you without giving off the impression that you just rolled out of bed. (That said, they'd certainly make great pj's!) They're a bit looser up top and become more slender toward your calves and ankles to show off more of your natural shape, though not in a tight, form-fitting way. Plus, the drawstring waistband is adjustable to your comfort level. Bring on the Halloween candy!

Another thing we love about these joggers? The inclusive sizing, which goes from small to 3X. There are also dozens of fun colors and prints to choose from, as well as a capri style if you'd like a shorter length (prices vary between sizes and styles). While they're perfect for lounging, they could absolutely be worn with a sweater and sneakers for a cute, laidback "running errands" 'fit.

Just one of the many great things about these joggers? You don't have to be a runner to wear them. (Photo: Amazon) (Amazon)

What reviewers say

Over 64,000 Amazon customers can't get enough of the Leggings Depot Relaxed-Fit Joggers.

"These are easily my favorite joggers — I own four pairs now, and I’m eager to buy more!" exclaimed a repeat customer. "The quality is phenomenal. They’re so soft and comfortable. The high-waisted feature creates a flattering fit around my body shape. These are fabulous for lounging around the house, but can also be dressed up for a cute on-the-go look. I would recommend these joggers literally any day, they’re the best I’ve seen."

"This is my first pair of joggers (gasp!). I’m 55+ and was hesitant with body fear," shared another convert. "If I’m honest, I bought them to garden in. Yay, pockets! I am pleasantly surprised that the look IS flattering. A more fitted sweatpant than we used to wear. And it is actually more comfortable and really functional. The material is not something I’m used to, but so far it seems really breathable."

"OK, these are my first pair of joggers and I am in love," raved a final fan. "They are so soft and so comfortable. My only complaint would be that the pockets are a little on the small side. But I can still fit my whole hand in them. The material is amazing. I am going to have to buy these in every color. They aren't see-through either, which was my biggest concern. LOVE!"

And if you'd also like a pair of comfy leggings to wear with sweaters and dresses this season, reviewers say these Colorfulkoala Leggings are "buttery-soft":

"First, I've gotta say that I've always been a Lululemon fan but balked at paying their premium prices. Ashamed to admit it now, but I've spent too much there," wrote a pleased customer. "Yes, the interior fabric has a buttery, cotton feel similar to the Aligns, but the exterior is a bit silkier and sturdier, which in my opinion, makes it better. It's a more functional fabric that has so far held up a lot better during my high-intensity workouts."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Style

