'I could wear them every day': Amazon's #1 bestselling joggers just dropped to $17

Every collection of cozy pants needs a really cute pair of joggers to round things out. The perfect jogger is not only more comfortable and flattering than leggings but it'll also get you street-style cred.

Lucky for us, a bestselling pair from Amazon just dropped down to $17 (was $29): The super-soft Leggings Depot Activeflex Slim Fit Joggers have over 65,000 five-star reviewers shouting from the rooftops just how comfy, cute and wearable they are. The moisture-wicking pants make a seamless transition from exercise to little R&R. And they look great on when you're bopping around town.

Leggings Depot Leggings Depot ActiveFlex Slim-fit Jogger Pants $17 $29 Save $12 These buttery-soft leggings are opaque and moisture-wicking. They have a hidden pocket in the waistband along with two deep side pockets and come in more than 100 different colors and styles. $17 at Amazon

Slim and stretchy

Though these joggers feature a slim-fit, they're actually incredibly stretchy. The polyester/spandex blend pants offer flattering compression around the waistline with enough stretch through the hips, waist and legs to keep you comfortable. They also have the added benefit of pockets — actual, functional pockets — with two at the sides for storing your phone or keys and a hidden pocket at the back. And to up the comfort factor even more, these joggers are made with interlocking stitching to prevent any chafing as you go about your day.

They come in 100 different colors and patterns (sizes Small to 3X) so you may be tempted to get a pair for nearly every day of the month. At over 40% off, we can't see a why not. Read on for more on why shoppers are loving these bottoms.

They are cute enough to wear out, comfy enough to stay in, and they come in 28 fun colors. (Photos: Amazon)

Velvety soft

Reviewers on Amazon will be the first to tell you these joggers are worth their (light) weight in gold. And they are wearing them year-round!

"SO SOFT!!!" wrote a very enthusiastic shopper. "I bought one to try it out, as I am very weird about textures and such, and have a difficult time finding affordable clothes (I’m autistic). And I immediately absolutely just fell in love. These are AMAZING. After wearing them for a day, I went and bought 6 more."

"Okay, these may be my favorite leggings/yoga pants/just bottoms in general that I've EVER owned in my entire 30+ years of living," wrote another happy shopper. "I can't even tell you how comfortable they are — it's like wearing a velvet cat on your legs?? A suede-y second skin? What it'd be like if true love was magically woven into a fabric? You get it, but yeah, they're that good. Fit snug at first but as you move around they loosen up reasonably. Quality is outstanding, color is rich, length is good on me (I'm right at 5'6.5" with most of my height in my legs), and they wash well in my experience. Can't recommend these enough!!! I wish I could wear them every day, all day, but that may be frowned upon by my mother."

Whether you want to jog, chill or strut your stuff, these joggers are a great choice. (Photos: Amazon)

Not just for lounging

Reviewers also note that these joggers don't need to stay in the house or the gym — they can be easily dressed up. And they can't seem to stop at one pair either!

One five-star reviewer raved, "I love these leggings! They are so comfortable and soft. I've ordered some for both my daughters and granddaughters. And they fell in love with them too! As long as you keep selling them, I'll keep buying them!"

Another hooked shopper said: "I started off with one pair of heather grey joggers and fell in love. I now have 5 other colors. I'm 5'6'' 143 lbs and the mediums fit perfectly. They're loose and stretchy enough to be comfortable, but are form-fitting enough to not look baggy. The soft and supple fabric would be good for PJs also, but I'm using them for exercise and hanging out."

Leggings Depot Leggings Depot ActiveFlex Slim-fit Jogger Pants $17 $29 Save $12 These buttery-soft leggings are opaque and moisture-wicking. They have a hidden pocket in the waistband along with two deep side pockets and come in more than 100 different colors and styles. $17 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.