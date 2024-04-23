Is it legal to drive with tinted windows in Pennsylvania? See what state guidelines say

Tinted windows might look sleek and help shade your eyes behind the wheel, but are they legal in Pennsylvania? Checking the law can help you avoid a potential fine.

The Keystone State seems to lack some of the more strict regulations found in neighboring states, but a few rules still apply to vehicles driving through the commonwealth. Driving with windows and windshields that are too dark could get you pulled over by law enforcement.

Pennsylvania regulations allow some tint on car windows, but there are a few limits to keep in mind. Here’s what you need to know.

Are car window tints legal in Pennsylvania? Are there exceptions?

It is well within the law to have tinted windows in Pennsylvania, but there are limits.

Under Pennsylvania regulations, no vehicle can have a windshield with minimum light transmittance — or how much light contacting the window passes through — below 70%, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The same 70% minimum applies to front-side windows and wings for all vehicles.

Requirements for rear-side windows and wings and rear windows differ between vehicle models and types, PennDOT says. For example, the 70% minimum light transmittance is required for all passenger cars, but no requirement is listed for trucks, buses and other vehicles.

This chart, provided by a PennDOT bulletin, shows adopted regulations for window tint on vehicles operated in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania makes medical exemptions for those who need colorless window tints to filter incoming ultraviolet (UV) light, PennDOT says. You can apply for an exemption or ask questions about the exemption process by calling PennDOT’s medical unit at 717-787-9662.

Can I get a ticket for my window tint?

Yes. Driving with a vehicle that does not allow enough light to pass through its windshield and windows can resulting a ticket fetching more than $100 if you get pulled over, according to Pennsylvania’s code.

Pennsylvania enforces a separate law prohibiting the use of vehicles with “any sun-screening device or other material which does not permit a person to see or view the inside of the vehicle through the windshield, side wing or side window of the vehicle.” According to the law, this does not apply to most government vehicles or vehicles with tinted windows installed directly by manufacturers. It also does not apply to vehicles whose tinted windows comply with federal guidance or whose drivers have a documented medical exemption.

Additionally, drivers could wind up with an additional citation for violating vehicle equipment standards if their window and windshield tints are too dark. Pennsylvania no longer requires vehicle inspectors to check window tint during inspections, but those whose vehicles have window tint materials that exceed limits for light transmittance may need to have them fixed.

Staying safe on Pennsylvania’s roads

PennDOT maintains an array of guides and brochures offering safety tips for Pennsylvania drivers, all available online at no cost.

To put things simply, the agency encourages drivers to “Start SMART” and “Stay SMART” — a series of acronyms offering straightforward safety tips.

Start SMART

S — Seat belt on, seat adjusted

M — Mirrors adjusted and clear

A — Air conditioning, heating and defrost panels set

R — Radio and audio panel set

T — Thoroughly check the area for traffic, people and objects

Stay SMART

S — Watch your speed

M — Frequently check your mirrors

A — Avoid distractions

R — Remember the rules of the road