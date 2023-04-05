Back pain? Amazon shoppers report 'deep relief' with this leg pillow — on sale for $34

If you're one of the 39% of Americans dealing with lower back pain, you know how tough it can be. Back pain can range from annoying to debilitating, and it only makes sense to want to try to find relief ASAP, if not sooner. Well, there's a popular leg elevation pillow that nearly 14,000 Amazon shoppers rave about for back pain relief — and it's just $34 right now.

Amazon Ebung Leg Elevation Memory Foam Pillow $34 $38 Save $5 Take a load off! This wedge-style pillow is designed to gently elevate your legs and provide you with relief from a range of issues, including back pain and leg swelling. $34 at Amazon

Why consider a leg elevation pillow? Elevating your legs can help with back pain and hip pain coming from your back, Dr. Mara Vucich, a physiatrist with The Maryland Spine Center at Mercy Medical Center, tells Yahoo Life.

"If you elevate the legs so that your hips and knees are slightly bent, it helps keep the spine in a more neutral position with less pressure through the spine," she explains. "That's an ideal position." This position, Vucich says, can help you get relief from back pain by putting your spine in its normal alignment.

While Vucich says that many people with back pain can benefit from this, it's not for everyone. "If you put yourself in that position and it's increasing your pain, stop doing it," she says. (A good way to test this before investing in a leg pillow is to prop your legs up with a regular pillow and see how it feels.)

Give your back a break. (Photo: Amazon)

Back to the Ebung Leg Elevation Pillow... It elevates your legs to help with a range of issues, including back and knee pain, sciatica and leg swelling. It's made of sturdy memory foam and won't collapse under your body weight.

It even comes with a breathable and washable hypoallergenic pillow cover to help you keep it clean.

To use it, simply place the pillow under your legs and relax, keeping your back in a neutral position. That's it!

Are you ready for a more comfortable rest? (Photo: Amazon)

Thousands of shoppers swear the Ebung Leg Elevation Pillow helps with their leg, hip and back pain. "Oh my goodness! I had hip replacement two weeks ago and have been stacking odd sized pillows to try to get elevation, with little relief. The moment I used this pillow I felt the deep relief in my knees, hips and lower back," said a five-star fan. "My only regret is having waited so long to get this."

A fellow happy customer called this pillow "the solution to my back pain." They explained, "I have spinal stenosis and suffered from searing pain in my hip and down my thigh that interfered with sleep and had me waking up every morning in great pain. Even though I fall asleep lying on my side, I seem to roll over onto my back while sleeping, and I noticed that that's when the pain starts. I learned in yoga that elevating the legs was the healthiest position in which to rest, so I selected this leg elevation pillow based on its dimensions and the soft cover and memory foam on top of firm foam. It has been the solution to my pain. From the first night I used it, I have had no pain and can now sleep through the night and wake up pain-free. I wouldn't think of going to bed without it!"

Oh, and we didn't forget about you, hot sleepers! Ebung also makes a cooling leg elevation pillow to help banish those pesky night sweats so many of us struggle with. Its one-inch-thick cooling gel top layer provides welcome relief if you're prone to overheating come bedtime — a true godsend if there ever was one. Just like the standard pillow, this version comes with a washable cover and is made of breathable memory foam so you can sleep comfortably while staying cool as a cucumber. So long, sweaty skin!

More than 2,700 Amazon customers gave this cooling leg elevation pillow a perfect rating, with one shopper saying they "can't sleep without it." They added, "It is comfortable, cool and I love the memory foam. It’s firm enough to hold your legs up but soft enough for cushion and comfort. Many items like this tend to say 'firm' but flatten right out. Not this one. It is amazing."

Another fan who "recently had hip surgery" said, "It has brought so much relief to my swelling and has been comfortable enough to sleep with my feet elevated in a recliner chair. My legs stay in place and no sliding around. Extremely comfortable/cooling and has helped reduce swelling."

Don't miss your chance to grab a top-rated leg pillow at a discount while you still can!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Storage and organization

Joyoldelf Sock Drawer Organizer Divider (2-Pack) $12 $15 Save $3 with coupon See at Amazon

Budding Joy 90L Large Storage Bags 6-pack $28 $45 Save $17 with coupon See at Amazon

HomeHacks 3-Pack Clothes Storage $12 $17 Save $5 See at Amazon

HomeHacks 2-Pack Large Laundry Basket $20 $25 Save $5 See at Amazon

Auto

Hotor Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets $10 $25 Save $15 See at Amazon

Cindro Phone Holder for Car $11 $19 Save $8 See at Amazon

Qifutan Phone Mount for Car Vent $10 $17 Save $7 with coupon See at Amazon

K Knodel Car Trunk Organizer With Lid $22 $33 Save $11 See at Amazon

Vacuums

Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop $177 $620 Save $443 See at Amazon

Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $120 $500 Save $380 with coupon See at Amazon

Inse Corded Vacuum Cleaner $60 $300 Save $240 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Henckels Statement Razor-Sharp 15-Piece White Handle Knife Set $150 $345 Save $195 See at Amazon

Seropy Roll Up Dish Drying Rack $9 $13 Save $4 See at Amazon

Prestee Stemless Plastic Champagne Flutes (24 pack) $18 $35 Save $17 with code Copied! Code: 15YAHOOFLUTE Copied! Code: 15YAHOOFLUTE See at Amazon

Lodge Pre-Seasoned 9" Skillet $18 $31 Save $13 See at Amazon

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer $100 $130 Save $30 See at Amazon

Home

Royal Gourmet CD1824A Charcoal Grill $111 $240 Save $129 See at Amazon

Bedsure Queen Comforter Duvet Insert $29 $42 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

Barossa Design Plastic Clear Shower Liner Clear $8 $17 Save $9 See at Amazon