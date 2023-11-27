Your Leftovers Will Be Next-Level Fresh Thanks to These Cyber Monday Pyrex Sales

PureWow Editors select every item that appears on this page,, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story You can learn more about that process here. Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Leftovers. Love them or hate them, one thing's for sure: They're so easy. Who doesn't want dinner on the table in a literal two minutes flat? (Tired parents, raise your hands.) Of course, the scenario also swings in the other direction: You forgot to wrap the chicken up and now it's bone dry with mystery white fuzz, forgotten at the back of the fridge. Well, kiss that problem goodbye and upgrade your food storage system. Right now, Kohl's is running a Pyrex sale for Cyber Monday 2023 and this 12-piece storage set is 30 percent off (was $40, now $24) with the code GET20 at checkout. The sale ends today, November 27, so we'd hop to it.

The Pyrex Storage Plus 12-piece set includes two 1-cup bowl, two 2-cup bowls, a 4-cup bowl and 3-cup rectangular dish with tight-fitting snap-on lids. The glassware is safe for use in the oven, microwave and dishwasher. (Hi, easy cleanup. We love you.) Did we mention that they stack well? Originally $40, Kohl's knocked down the price to $30. The Cyber Monday deal offers an extra 20 percent off with the code above, bringing the final price to $24. You'll also earn 5 percent rewards on the purchase.

Of course, praise is abundant for these trusty storage containers.

"So handy and versatile!" one buyer writes. "[I love] the deep shapes and sturdy lids keeping foods fresh as well no odors seeping out in the refrigerator," another notes.

And if you're looking for other great Pyrex sales across the internet, Macy's is running a Cyber Monday deal that also ends today. There, you can grab the Pyrex Simply Store 10-piece set that is 65 percent off (was $86, now $30), while the Pyrex Freshlock 10-piece set is $38, down from $55.

With their reliable design, you'll be well on your way to a masterfully organized fridge (and lunch box) in no time.

