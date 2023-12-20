Leftover roast potato and pea curry recipe
The simplest approach for leftover cooked potatoes, using store-cupboard ingredients and peas from the freezer to transform them into a flavoursome supper.
Timings
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Serves
2
Ingredients
1 red onion, finely sliced
2 garlic cloves, finely sliced
1-2 red chillies, finely sliced
A few curry leaves, cracked cardamom pods, cumin or mustard seeds (optional)
1-2 tbsp curry or spice paste
500g leftover roast potatoes, halved if large
½ x 400g tin chopped tomatoes
200g peas
Coriander leaves, basmati rice and lemon wedges, to serve
Method
Fry a sliced red onion, two sliced garlic cloves and a sliced red chilli or two until softened; you can add some curry leaves or a sprinkle of whole spices such as cracked cardamom pods or a sprinkle of cumin or mustard seeds, if you wish.
Stir in one to two tbsp of curry or spice paste then add 500g of leftover roast potatoes, half a tin of chopped tomatoes and 200ml of water.
Simmer for 10 minutes or so then add 200g of peas and check the seasoning.
Scatter with coriander leaves and serve with basmati rice and lemon wedges.
