Price drop! This top-notch robovac is only $110 right now — save nearly $300

Having a robot vacuum in your home is the ultimate luxury: You simply kick back and relax while it goes to work cleaning your floors for you. But robovacs typically come with a very un-relaxing price tag. Well, get ready for some serious serenity: Amazon has slashed the price of Lefant's highly-rated robot vacuum, making it nearly $300 off of its original price of $400 with the $40 off on-page coupon. That means you're basically getting a personal home-cleaning assistant for almost 75% off!

Amazon Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner with 2200Pa M210-Pro $110 $400 Save $290 with coupon What? One hundred minutes is not sufficient to get your carpet, hardwood and tile clean? How's two hours of runtime grab you? $110 at Amazon

The M210-Pro vacuum can go for a whopping 120 minutes and is slim enough to glide under sofas. You can control all the action with a handy app. Plus, this particular markdown (about 75% off) is absolutely amazing.

"This has changed my life!" said a five-star reviewer. "I love it so much. We have a golden retriever and she sheds like crazy. Even with regular vacuuming it was still noticeable! Since we have started using this robot, my house is significantly cleaner and has cut back on the dog hair so much. It is great for maintaining a clean carpet/floor."

We don't want to cause a big dust-up or anything, but we've got the dirt on an incredible robovac deal. (Photo: Amazon)

Thanks to the M210-Pro's built-in infrared sensor, this little robo-pal can automatically detect walls, stairs, and more, without damaging furniture or falling down stairs. And don't worry about following it around until it's finished — when the vac runs out of power or finishes cleaning, it will automatically return to the charging dock for recharging.

If you're a pet owner that's tired of sweeping up hair, dust, and debris, this might be the vacuum for you, according to reviews: "I literally never write reviews but this thing is amazing," wrote one five-star fan. "I used to spend 20-30 minutes every day cleaning up the dog hair around the house. This little guy is great at navigating obstacles, he easily traverses over rugs and door thresholds. His mapping and ability to get into tight spaces is great, he covers every spot he can fit. Ive never had such clean floors and Im in love with this little robot."

So make sure you get on over to Amazon and hit "add to cart"...unlike this powerful vac on a full charge, this sale won't last forever.

