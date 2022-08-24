The mopping robovacs Amazon shoppers call a 'steal' are up to 65% off, today only

Enjoy cleaner floors at a hefty discount. (Photo: Amazon)

Having a robot vacuum in your home is the ultimate luxury: You simply kick back and relax while it goes to work cleaning your floors. But robovacs come with a solid price tag, and that's not something everyone can — or wants to — shell out for. Well, get this: Amazon just majorly slashed prices on top-rated Lefant robovac-mops, with one model as low as $100! You'll save up to 65%.

Amazon Lefant M210B Robot Vacuum Cleaner $100 $290 Save $190 $100 at Amazon This mopping robot vacuum has 360-degree sensors to help it easily navigate your floors. At just 3 inches high, it's slim enough to slip under your bed, couch and other furniture to get a truly thorough clean.

The Lefant M210B gives you access to four different cleaning modes — auto clean, spot clean, edge clean and zig zag clean — along with 100 minutes of run time. And you can control the whole thing from the Lefant app or handy remote, allowing you to relax while your floors get clean.

A happy customer said: "Honestly, I loved this vacuum since day one. I’m very surprised how it picks up all kinds of stuff, especially my dog's hair. It’s fantastic, the suction power is really good."

Amazon Lefant Robot Vacuum and Mop $119 $340 Save $221 $119 at Amazon Floors for days? This Lefant robovac and mop has an extra-large dustbin, so it usually only needs to be emptied on a weekly basis. It can run for 100 minutes without needing a recharge.

This mopping vac has more than enough power to get up all that dirt and dust, thanks to 2200pa of suction power. It's also virtually silent on its regular cleaning mode, so you won't even know it's there. Control all the action from the Lefant app, Google Assistant or Alexa.

"This robot is very much comparable to the name brand versions, and honestly out-performs them in my opinion," said a five-star fan. "I've had an iRobot as well as a Roomba, neither of which just really blew my mind. This one is everything in one and I didn't think it would be good for the price, but this is a steal!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

