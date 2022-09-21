The robovacs Amazon shoppers call a 'steal' are up to 65% off, today only

Enjoy cleaner floors at a hefty discount. (Photo: Amazon)

Having a robot vacuum in your home is the ultimate luxury: You simply kick back and relax while it goes to work cleaning your floors. But robovacs come with a solid price tag, and that's not something everyone can — or wants to — shell out for. Well, get this: Amazon just majorly slashed prices on top-rated Lefant robovac-mops and robot vacuums, with one vacuum as low as $100! You'll save up to 65%.

Amazon Lefant Robot Vacuum M213S $130 $220 Save $90 $130 at Amazon This mopping robot vacuum has 360-degree sensors to help it easily navigate your floors. At just three inches high, it's slim enough to slip under your bed, couch and other furniture to get a truly thorough clean.

The Lefant M213S gives you an impressive 150 minutes of run time with powerful 3200Pa suction before it needs a recharge. And you can control the whole thing from the Lefant app or handy remote, allowing you to relax while your floors get clean.

"Great for those on a budget," said a five-star fan. "This robot is very much comparable to the name-brand versions, and honestly out performs them in my opinion. I've had an iRobot as well as a Roomba, neither of which just really blew my mind. This one is everything in one and I didn't think it would be good for the price, but this is a steal! Oh and it works on both our tile floors as well as the carpet. We even tried it on our backyard and it worked well on our concrete patio."

Amazon Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $100 $300 Save $200 $100 at Amazon Got stuff around your place? This vacuum has 6D built-in anti-collision infrared sensors to help it avoid obstacles. It also has 1800 Pa of suction power to suck up dirt and pet hair.

This vacuum is virtually silent in its regular cleaning mode, so you won't even know it's there. An 11-inch diameter and 3-inch height allow it to move around your place with ease. Control all the action from the Lefant app, Google Assistant or Alexa.

"Great value," said a satisfied shopper. "This cleans as well as its forerunners, is smaller and lighter, can be voice activated and dramatically reduces the amount of times I need to do a deep vacuum clean."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

