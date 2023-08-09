Price drop! This top-notch robovac is only $100 — save 75% today only
Having a robot vacuum in your home is the ultimate luxury: You simply kick back and relax while it goes to work cleaning your floors. But robovacs typically come with a very un-relaxing price tag. Well, get ready for some serious serenity: Just for today, Amazon has slashed prices on the top-rated Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner. Now you can score one for $100 — that's 75% off!
Enjoy an impressive 100 minutes of runtime with this robovac as you take it easy and control the action on your phone.
This vacuum can run for 100 minutes and is slim enough to glide under sofas. Plus, this particular markdown (75% off) is nothing short of amazing. The vac has more than enough power to pick up all your floor mess, thanks to its 2200pa of suction. It's also virtually silent in its regular cleaning mode, so you won't even know it's there. Control all the action from the Lefant app, Google Assistant or Alexa.
"I wasn't expecting to love it," said a five-star fan. "It really works on my hardwood and laminate floors. Just what I was looking for!"
"Better than the Roomba," said another reviewer. "This guy cleans great and is better at navigating without getting stuck. He covers more area and is slimmer, so able to get under more places. Great buy and easy setup."
"Like magic," another shopper wrote. "Great performance but does require some house prep. Clear a path around furniture (side tables, plants, etc.), lift cords, close doors to areas where it can become trapped. This product is not highly intuitive so it really requires a clear path to work at its best. Then, it does a great job!"
You'll have clean floors for days as this model's extra-large dustbin usually only needs to be emptied weekly.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:
Auto
Hotor Trash Can With Lid and Storage Pockets$8$18Save $10
Kinder Fluff Car Window Shade (4-Pack)$15$26Save $11
VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor$26$45Save $19 with coupon
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel$6$13Save $7
Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount$13$50Save $37
Avapow 6000A Car Battery Jump Starter$115$200Save $85 with coupon
Vacuums
Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$100$450Save $350
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner$90$350Save $260
Shark Pet Canister Vacuum$130$400Save $270
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$369$470Save $101
Hoover WindTunnel Upright Vacuum$110$140Save $30
Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$110$600Save $490 with coupon
Kitchen
Henckels Premium Quality 15-Piece Knife Set With Block$139$345Save $206
Kitchen Gizmo Pasta Strainer$14$30Save $16
Ninja Mini Air Fryer$40$80Save $40
Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer$20$30Save $10
Calmbee Plastic Wrap Dispenser and Bag Organizer$40$50Save $10 with coupon
Kitchellence 4-in-1 Kitchen Knife Sharpener$14$30Save $16
Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set$28$65Save $37
Home
Fab Totes 6-Pack Clothes Storage$30$42Save $12
Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows$26$100Save $74 with coupon
Budding Joy Clothes Storage Bags$20$33Save $13 with coupon
Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit$9$20Save $11
Midea 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner$320$339Save $19
ToLife Air Purifier$35$66Save $31 with coupon
Pharmedoc Cooling Memory-Foam Pillows$50$60Save $10
LiBa PEVA 8G Bathroom Shower Curtain Liner$12$20Save $8
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase$7$12Save $4 with coupon
LuxClub 6-Piece Queen Sheet Set$35$57Save $22