Price drop! This top-notch robovac is only $100 — save 75% today only

3
Korin Miller
Updated ·2 min read

Having a robot vacuum in your home is the ultimate luxury: You simply kick back and relax while it goes to work cleaning your floors. But robovacs typically come with a very un-relaxing price tag. Well, get ready for some serious serenity: Just for today, Amazon has slashed prices on the top-rated Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner. Now you can score one for $100 — that's 75% off!

Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner

$100$400Save $300

Enjoy an impressive 100 minutes of runtime with this robovac as you take it easy and control the action on your phone.

$100 at Amazon

This vacuum can run for 100 minutes and is slim enough to glide under sofas. Plus, this particular markdown (75% off) is nothing short of amazing. The vac has more than enough power to pick up all your floor mess, thanks to its 2200pa of suction. It's also virtually silent in its regular cleaning mode, so you won't even know it's there. Control all the action from the Lefant app, Google Assistant or Alexa.

robot vac
We don't want to cause a big dust-up or anything, but we've got the dirt on this incredible robovac deal. (Photo: Amazon)

"I wasn't expecting to love it," said a five-star fan. "It really works on my hardwood and laminate floors. Just what I was looking for!"

"Better than the Roomba," said another reviewer. "This guy cleans great and is better at navigating without getting stuck. He covers more area and is slimmer, so able to get under more places. Great buy and easy setup."

"Like magic," another shopper wrote. "Great performance but does require some house prep. Clear a path around furniture (side tables, plants, etc.), lift cords, close doors to areas where it can become trapped. This product is not highly intuitive so it really requires a clear path to work at its best. Then, it does a great job!"

Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner

$100$400Save $300

You'll have clean floors for days as this model's extra-large dustbin usually only needs to be emptied weekly.

$100 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

