Lee Parks: Celebrate World Wetlands Day with a sunset hike at Hidden Cypress Preserve

What’s happening: Mark your calendar now to celebrate World Wetlands Day, Saturday, Feb. 2, at Hidden Cypress Preserve in Bonita Springs.

Where: Hidden Cypress Preserve, Wellfield Road and Liberty Youth Ranch Way, Bonita Springs.

When: 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2. The preserve is open sunrise to sunset daily.

Cost: The event is free and open to all ages of the public. RSVP by calling 239-533-5313.

What to expect

Join a preserve naturalist for a sunset stroll to celebrate World Wetland's Day. Along this 1.6-mile hike, enjoy views of various wetland ecosystems and their inhabitants including the iconic cypress tree, wading birds, and more. We'll explore the small details, and talk about the greater system - the watershed, all while illuminated by the sunset. Dusk is a great time to observe animals returning for a night of sleep, and animals preparing for their nocturnal activities.

Tips

Participants should prepare for uneven terrain and mud. Long pants are recommended.

No pets allowed in preserve.

Although this preserve is very wet for most of the year, especially during the rainy season, this site is open for public access and has marked trails.

History

The Conservation 20/20 Program is administered from two departments within Lee County, the Division of County Lands and Lee County Parks & Recreation. The Division of County Lands Department oversees the acquisition of new lands into the program following acquisition procedures in Florida Statue 125.355. The Parks & Recreation Department handles the management, stewardship activities, recreation opportunities and day-to-day running of the acquired properties.

Driving directions: The preserve entrance is located at the intersection of Wellfield Road and Liberty Youth Ranch Way. There is no street address for the preserve. From U.S. 41/Tamiami Trail South, travel east on Terry Street for 3.5 miles; turn left on Morton Avenue; turn left on Sand Road; turn right on Wellfield Road. Travel Wellfield Road for a mile to end at the intersection of Liberty Youth Ranch Way.

More Traffic Week: What are the rules of the road for bicycles in Southwest Florida?

And Pedaling in search for cancer ride volunteers, Michigan man lands in Southwest Florida

Also Lee judge spurns bid to kill plan for 10,000 homes in southeast Lee County

Lee County Parks & Recreation has 254 positions, a $42 million budget and more than 31,500 acres of parks, preserves, facilities and other sites. The department oversees four recreation centers, 10 community centers, several community parks, Conservation 20/20 lands, greenways, the Calusa Blueway Paddling Trail, four year-round pools, seven boat ramps, sports complexes including the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins spring training facilities, dog-friendly parks and Gulf of Mexico beach parks.

Information: Conservation2020.org, leeparks.org, email questions to leeparks@leegov.com, or call us at 239-533-7275.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Lee Parks: Celebrate World Wetlands Day with a sunset hike