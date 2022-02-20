Rock these jeans, mama! Lee's 'slim and sleek' pair for women over 50 is down to $25 at Amazon for Presidents' Day

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Not your mom's mom jeans. (Photo: Amazon)

Have you been keeping up with your New Year's resolutions? Was one of those resolutions to lose weight or get in shape? If you've been successful you might be in the market for a new pair of jeans. Heck, even if you haven't had the results you want you will might want to check out this Presidents' Day sale at Amazon . This fantastic pair of jeans has just the right amount of "mom" in them — and they're plenty sexy.

Lee's motto has always been The Brand That Fits, and thousands of happy women agree. With over 10,400 five-star reviews on Amazon, Lee Women’s Instantly Slims Classic Relaxed Fit Monroe Straight Leg Jean is super popular, especially for middle-aged women looking for the right fit.

A wise reviewer writes, "I don’t feel as if my pants need to be hiked up constantly. Also I am way past the age of wearing everything skin tight. There has to be some clothes for the older woman and these are it."

Amazon is selling these "perfect jeans" in a slew of colors, from classic denim shades to burgundy and olive and you can get them tout de suite. If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

$25 $33 at Amazon

Strike a pose. (Photo: Amazon)

All about that fit!

Everybody is talking about how awesome these slim, straight-leg jeans fit and feel!

This happy shopper says, "I am very impressed by these Lee jeans. They are very soft and comfortable and the fit is perfect... Being middle-aged, I didn't want low riders, I wanted something that would enhance an older woman's figure. These jeans actually make me look slim and sleek...The straight legs are not tight at all, which is nice if you wear boots or Uggs — it does not outline their shape and look silly and also looks good tucked in! The jeans also look nice with heels! Lees are reliable when it comes to the sizes. Find your favorite pair and Amazon will keep your favorites in your orders to refer to later! Thanks, Amazon!"

Story continues

Prices vary by size and color, but several are on sale for $25. Since we're not 19 anymore, we love that these jeans have full pockets, a slimming tummy panel and are that mid-high rise style we're looking for. These easy-zip jeans are 98 percent cotton and 2 percent spandex for just the right amount of give — you know, the kind you need so you can order that slice of Devil's food for dessert.

$25 $33 at Amazon

Color you happy! This pretty pink isn't on sale, but it's so worth the splurge. (Photo: Amazon)

No more yanks or tugs

It's uncomfortable to wear something that isn't truly suited to your body. These are made with a real woman's body in mind.

Says one five-star reviewer, "I like that the waist doesn’t form a bucket when I squat. I like that the pant legs are small enough that they don’t bunch up inside my tall boots but aren’t so skinny that they cut off my circulation..."

"Yay! No more muffin top!!!" another fan exclaims. "I love the fit of these jeans. I have 3 pairs now and wear them all the time. No more tugging my pants up, so I don’t flash trouser cleavage! I am a tall gal of 6ft and low-waisted jeans never worked for me. Torso is too long to safely wear low-waisted pants, shows too much skin and bubbles over the waistband. These jeans fit perfectly, above the hips so they don’t slide down, they are long enough in the inseam with is a rare find for me. The fabric has a little stretch for comfort but is not clingy... Thank goodness there is a higher waist option for us tall girls."

Grab a few, as many women are doing, with so many colors and shades to choose from — this may be your new go-to pant.

$25 $33 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

