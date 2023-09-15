Lectra Takes Furniture on Demand to Mexico

With nearshoring becoming more and more popular for companies looking to diversify or move their production outright from Asia, Mexico has become an important resource for expanding supply chains. Now Lectra announces it will expand its Furniture on Demand solution to Mexico, making it available to producers south of the border.

The cloud-based Furniture on Demand system connects to cutting room floor machinery to streamline production, reduce repetitive daily tasks, integrate orders and optimize costs. Furniture on Demand is designed to allow companies to produce custom pieces with a faster turnaround, without requiring manufacturers or retailers to carry excess inventory.

“The furniture industry has undergone a major transformation post pandemic as more and more products are being made to order and customization continues to grow in importance for consumers,” said Leonard Marano, president, Lectra Americas. “Furniture On Demand is an answer to the economic complexities currently faced by the industry that also improves speed, quality and traceability in the entirety of the manufacturing process.

Lectra offers the Industry 4.0 on-demand solution for the apparel and automotive industries, as well. With each platform, manufacturers can offer customization to the consumer via their website, which connects to cutting machinery via the digital platform. Patterns and material specifications, along with other production rules, are pre-loaded into the system to facilitate the production process.

A number of furniture brands have implemented Lectra’s Furniture on Demand system in their operations, including Zanotta, Karimoku, Neptune, King Hickory and Leisure Creations.”

“What Lectra offered that I hadn’t seen before was a beginning-to-end process from the order input to shipping the customer the furniture,” said Chris Williams, owner and president, Leisure Creations, an Alabama-based, manufacturer of commercial pool and patio furniture. “At the end of the process, everything was tied together.”

Furniture companies have done business in Mexico for a while, with interest in establishing production in the country ramping up considerably after the pandemic significantly disrupted importing from China. In the past couple of years, companies specializing in upholstered furnishings such as Man Wah, Innova Luxury Group, Kuka Home and Stanton Sofas, among others, have added Mexico to their production locations.

