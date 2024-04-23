MONROE — Learn how to research historic homes from 6-8:30 p.m. April 30 at Monroe County Museum, 126 S. Monroe St. Admission is free. Reservations are not required; seating is limited.

Attendees will learn methods to research and identify historic structures with guidance from professional architectural historians Jeffrey Green and Dr. Ted Ligibel. Topics will include researching the builder, the home’s age and past residents.

Green

“With the help of online resources and public records, much can be learned about the history of any property,” said event organizers, the City of Monroe’s Historic District Commission and the Monroe County Museum.

Ted Ligibel is shown in front of Dundee's Old Mill Museum. Ligibel and Jeffrey Green will speak about researching historic homes April 30.

Architectural genres also will be discussed, including how to identify historic house styles common to Monroe and the region. Participants will learn tips on how to "read" homes through observation to distinguish original style and how a home may have evolved over time.

"As Michigan's third-oldest community, Monroe has an abundance of historic buildings, structures and sites that define its identity and character," organizers said.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

Green is a certified planner and federally certified historian and architectural historian. He was the former director of community development department and historic preservation Officer for the City of Monroe.

Ligibel is the director emeritus of Eastern Michigan University's graduate Historic Preservation Program. He has written several works on historic preservation, including the best-selling textbook "Historic Preservation: An Introduction to Its History, Principles and Practice (2018)."

For more information, call 734-384-9172.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Learn to research historic homes during free program