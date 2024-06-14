Learn how to prepare staples of Southern cooking during Juneteenth event at farmers market

DOVER ‒ Growing up in Akron, the Rev. Rodney Sutton learned to cook from an early age, picking up recipes from his grandmother, Marcella Rush.

He mastered the staples of Southern/African American cooking, including barbecue ribs, collard greens and buttermilk cornbread.

The Rev. Rodney Sutton learned to cook from his grandmother, Marcella Rush of Akron. He has mastered the staple of Southern/African American cooking, will give a cooking demonstration Wednesday, at a Juneteenth event at the Tuscarawas Valley Farmers Market.

On Wednesday, he will be sharing his cooking skills at a presentation at the Tuscarawas Valley Farmers Market in Dover as part of a program to coincide with the observance of the Juneteenth holiday.

Juneteenth, or June 19, celebrates the ending of slavery in America. On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers led by Major Gen. Gordon Granger landed in Galveston, Texas, and took control of the state, declaring that all slaves were free. Juneteenth is considered to be the longest-running African American holiday in the United States.

Sampling some Southern cooking

Rodney Sutton checks on a batch of freshly cooked collard greens at his home in Dennison.

Sutton allowed T-R staff members to sample his cooking during a recent visit to his home in Dennison.

He cooks his collard greens with smoked turkey necks. "My grandmother, when she used to cook them, used either fatback or something like that," he said. "Now, a lot of people don't eat pork, so usually when I make it, I make it with the turkey necks. It's leaner, and more people like turkey as opposed to the pork, anyway."

On his back porch, he cooked chicken legs and boneless pork on the grill. He placed the meat on the side of the grill. "Most people cook their meat on top of the coals. I usually do what is smoke and heat, no fire on the meat at all. I find that it gives it a better flavor," he said.

Sutton uses his own sauce for the meat.

"Folks always ask me, what's in the sauce? My answer is usually a little bit of this and a little bit of that, because it's a secret recipe," he said.

When he makes his sauce, he slow cooks it, and he does add some vinegar to it. "It has to have some tang to it, definitely has to have some tang," he said.

Picking the perfect watermelon

Rodney Sutton talks about some traditional African American cooking techniques and inspirations.

Watermelon is also an important part of a Juneteenth celebration. Sutton offered some tips on selecting the perfect watermelon.

"One thing I learned early about watermelons is you can really tell whether or not it's sweet before you cut them," he said. "The thing I was taught as a kid is that you take that watermelon, and you hold it up to your ear and you tap on it. If you have a hollow sound, you know it's going to be nice and juicy and it's going to be sweet. If it's not hollow, you can put it back. The other test is your ends. You press on them. You don't want it to be too soft, but you want a little bit of movement in there. That's another way of telling whether or not you've got a good watermelon."

Sutton explained how he learned to cook.

Collard greens is one of the dishes to be featured in Rodney Sutton's cooking demonstration at a Juneteenth event at the Tuscarawas Valley Farmers Market in Dover. Other dishes include barbecue ribs, fried chicken and fried green tomatoes.

"When I was 3, I kind of got kicked out of preschool for starting a food fight," he said. "My grandmother said, since you can't go to school, you'll learn at home. At age 3 she would take me and sit me on a stool in the middle of the kitchen, and I got to watch her cook. Sometimes I would get to stir or pour stuff in. I did that until I was ready to start kindergarten. So, by the time I started kindergarten, I could probably cook 10 or 15 dishes on my own."

From 2010 to 2013, he operated his own business in Uhrichsville, Sutton's Taste of Heaven, a family-style restaurant that featured Southern cooking. He still does some cooking, catering birthday parties, anniversaries and church events.

Juneteenth program

The farmers market event, held at the Tuscarawas County Fairgrounds in Dover, begins at 3:30 p.m. with a presentation at the Clover Cafe by Bill Walker on the history of Juneteenth and its significance as a federal holiday. This program will also feature a period of conversation and dialogue with those in attendance. Sutton's cooking demonstration will follow at 5. Featured food will be barbecue ribs, fried chicken, collard greens with smoked turkey, fried green tomatoes and watermelon.

The event is sponsored by the Tuscarawas Valley Farmers Market and the Dover Public Library.

