What you can learn about the Oklahoma Governor's Mansion and the families who have lived there

The front of the Oklahoma Governor's Mansion as photographed on June 1, 2005.

If you've never visited the Governor's Mansion, you might not know the home's swimming pool is shaped like Oklahoma, with a hot tub representing the Panhandle.

You also might not know that Gov. George Nigh's family had at least one pet bunny that roamed the halls. And, if you were to tour the mansion, you would see the Oklahoma state seal or state emblems incorporated into the decor.

The Governor’s Mansion, which is situated east of the state Capitol, cost $75,000 to build and was completed in 1928.

During a tour of the Oklahoma Governor's Mansion in January 2023, the U.S.S. Oklahoma punch bowl replica could be seen from the spiral staircase.

In February 2023, reporter Chris Casteel wrote about the mansion in a story that included numerous photos and details about the home and some of its occupants through the years. At that time, mansion historian Liz Wood had this to say about the many governors and their families:

“At the end of the day — Republican or Democrat — they love Oklahoma and they love their families,” she said.

