Learn about interesting places to visit, experience in the Oak Ridge area at meeting

All Oak Ridge area women are invited to a "Fun and Encouraging Luncheon" from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 11. It will be held at the DoubleTree Hotel, located at 215 S. Illinois Ave. in Oak Ridge.

The event will feature Hannah Fatheree, who is the events manager for Explore Oak Ridge, which is the tourism organization for the city. Come and learn more about the area and the many interesting facets available to be seen and experienced around the vicinity, according to a news release from Oak Ridge Christian Women's Connection.

Explore Oak Ridge's Hannah Fatheree, left, and Luann Keller show a check with the money raised for the Humane Society of Anderson County through the Cars for Canine event a few years ago in this file photo. Fatheree will speak to the Oak Ridge Christian Women's Connection on June 11 about Explore Oak Ridge and the many fascinating places to visit in the Oak Ridge area.

Following her presentation will be the inspirational speaker for the day, Jeri Burnett, from Manchester. She is an instructor at Middle Tennessee State University, and will share her personal story about multiple second chances in her life. She encourages others to "Get Started! Keep Going! and Finish Well!"

The total cost of the luncheon and program is $16, including tax and tip. Free preschool childcare is available with reservation. Invite a friend and make your reservations to Debbie at 865-323-3973 or Roena at 865-806-1071 by noon on Friday, June 7. Rememaber that reservations must be honored. These luncheons are presented by the Oak Ridge Christian Women's Connection, and are affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Interesting places to visit, experience in Oak Ridge topic for June 11