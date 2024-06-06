Learn the history of the teddy bear at County Line Historical Society presentation

The County Line Historical Society of Wayne/Holmes June 15 program will be about the history of the teddy bear.

This event is free and open to the public and will be held at 1 p.m. at the Shreve Presbyterian Church, 343 N. Market St. Parking is available across North Market Street from the church.

The teddy bear was invented in honor of President Theodore Roosevelt. It began when Roosevelt was on a bear hunting trip near Onward, Mississippi, on Nov. 14, 1902.

The guest speaker, Cherie Baer Graham of Dalton, has been a restorationist and appraisal expert for over 40 years and knows the teddy bear from the inside out. Also known as Dr. Frank-N-Stuff, she is No. 1 on the German-made Steiff's brand list of restorers. She will tell the story of how the teddy bear got his name.

Graham will bring with her many vintage bears that have been in her real Baer family," which started her passion for collecting the cute, cuddly toys. They include bears made by Steiff, Hermann, Merrythought, Ideal, Gund and many more.

Take teddy bears, bear memorabilia and other old stuffed toys. She will share what to look for while at garage sales or thrift stores.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Cherie Baer Graham to speak about teddy bears at Shreve OH program