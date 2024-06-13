Learn about the history of enslaved Black people and their freedom during Juneteenth events

Communities across the state and nation are holding events starting this weekend to celebrate the oldest Black holiday in the country.

Juneteenth celebrates the freedom and emancipation of enslaved Black people in America. From June 14 through June 23, there are many events across the Upstate to educate and honor its history.

The name Juneteenth is a reference to the date of June 19, 1865, when enslaved Black people learned about their newfound freedom from federal troops who arrived in Galveston, Texas on that day. It had been more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863.

Though it has long been celebrated in Black communities throughout America, Juneteenth became an official federal holiday when President Joe Biden signed a bill on June 17, 2021.

Here in the Upstate, people are celebrating the holiday in many ways. Here are the events happening across the area:

More on Juneteenth: What is June 19th, and why do we celebrate the federal holiday in South Carolina

Three Juneteenth Greenville Events - June 14 - 19

Juneteenth Greenville, Inc. is hosting a trio of events over the week of June 14 through 19.

Their third annual Juneteenth Royal Gala will be held at the Greenville Convention Center between 6 p.m. and midnight on June 14. The event will include live music, food and fellowship for those in attendance. Tickets start at $125, and guests are encouraged to come dressed to impress.

On June 15, the 5K run, ride and recover event will begin at 7 a.m. at 300 River St., and continue through the Swamp Rabbit Trail. Proceeds go to the Vernon Veteran Services. There will also be a 30-minute cycle class at 9 a.m., and an 11 a.m. yoga session at 307 E. McBee Ave.

On June 19, a Freedom Ride Car & Bike Show will be held at 931 Garrison Road in Simpsonville between 5 and 9 p.m. This show will feature a motorcycle convoy, muscle cars, music, food trucks, games for children and more.

Juneteenth Soul Food Festival in Fountain Inn - Saturday, June 15

The city of Fountain Inn, alongside other small businesses and nonprofits is hosting the Soul Food Festival from noon until 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 15.

Live music, food vendors, spoken word, bounce houses and more will be available at 200 Main St., in Fountain Inn.

The Juneteenth GVL Mega Fest took place in Falls Park on June 18. The event is free for the entire family and featured a day full of cultural and live performances from local bands. Darnell Clayton of Greenville walked around the event greeting people with the flag that symbolizes Juneteenth or 'Freedom Day' to some.

Paint and Social Fundraiser at Judson Mill - Saturday, June 15

Hosted by Infinite Possibilities Inc. and Judson Mill, a painting event with food, drinks and networking is scheduled at 701 Easley Bridge Road on June 15.

Tickets begin at $25 for the adults-only event. It will host professional artist Jackie Jackson in an event starting at 4 p.m. and lasting through 9 p.m.

Traci Fant speaks during downtown Greenville's first Juneteenth celebration event at the Peace Center Friday, June 19, 2020.

Juneteenth Swamp Rabbit Trail, Falls Park to Unity Park - Wednesday, June 19

The city's third annual event will host a walking parade along the Swamp Rabbit Trail with remarks from Gail Wilson Awan of the Urban League of the Upstate, poetry and a dance performance at Unity Park. This event begins at 9:30 a.m. on June 19.

At 10:30 a.m. a discussion panel will happen inside the Prisma Health Welcome Center at 111 Welborn St., where community and national speakers will discuss Martin Luther King Jr.'s writings. The program includes a musical performance by Loretta Holloway and poetry from Poet Laureate Glenis Redmond. At noon, barbecue and shaved ice will be available outside the welcome center.

Mauldin Hosts first Juneteenth event - Saturday, June 22

The city of Mauldin will host its first Juneteenth celebration between 2 and 6 p.m. on June 22 at the Mauldin Cultural Center amphitheater located at 101 East Butler Road. Attendees can expect to experience spoken word by Moody Black, gospel music, dance performances and live music by DJ Yuni.

There will also be 25 market vendors, adult beverages, children's activities and more educational materials around the theme of Juneteenth.

Anderson Juneteenth Celebration with DocRaen - Monday, June 17

The Electric City Creative Marketplace at the Anderson Main Library will host an event to discuss the history of Juneteenth with spoken word, mixed media projects and more.

Hosted by local writer DocRaen, this event is for children, ages and above, and families who want a creative and educational experience in celebrating Juneteenth. This event is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on June 17. For more information, visit the Anderson Library Website.

Black Market Tuesday in Spartanburg - Tuesday, June 18

On June 18, from 5 to 9 p.m. at 498 Howard St., local vendors, artist and small business owners will offer their goods and services at Black Market Tuesday in Spartanburg.

The McClellan Monarch Cafe will host to showcase the creativity, entrepreneurship and talent across the Spartanburg and Upstate community.

Educational Race Seminar in Spartanburg - Wednesday, June 19

Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, at 502 S. Daniel Morgan Ave., will lead a discussion on race relations and the history and impact of Juneteenth. The event is from 6 tol 7:45 p.m. on June 19.

P'Asiah Sanders, 10, of Anderson, performs before the crowd with the I AM Strong Dance Company, an Interpretive Dance group, during the Anderson Area Remembrance and Reconciliation Initiative's Juneteenth event at Carolina Wren Park in downtown Anderson Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Spartanburg Juneteenth BEC Gala & Fashion Show 2024 - Friday, June 21

An evening of elegance will include a red carpet, awards show and full gala experience with live music and refreshments as the BEC Gala & Fashion Show at the Chapman Cultural Center.

Located at 200 E. St. John St., in Spartanburg, this event celebrates Juneteenth and Black excellence. The event is from begins at 6:45 until 11 p.m.

Tickets begin at $55. For more information visit spartanburgjuneteenth.com

Worship, Revival & Black Business Expo in Spartanburg - Sunday, June 23

A soulful revival and black business expo will be held at the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church located at 502 S. Daniel Morgan Ave.

This event highlights local small businesses in Spartanburg and operates as a spiritual service to celebrate Juneteenth.

More: Greenville Honor Tower, Gardens at Unity Park break ground, plans to open at end of 2025.

– A.J. Jackson covers the food & dining scene, along with arts, entertainment and downtown culture for The Greenville News. Contact him by email at ajackson@gannett.com, and follow him on X (formally Twitter) @ajhappened. This coverage is only possible with support from our readers. Sign up today for a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Juneteenth events happening in Greenville Spartanburg Anderson in 2024