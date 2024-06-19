Learn how to use Gale Legal Forms at Marvin Memorial Library

SHELBY — The program "Gale Legal Forms 101" will be presented at 2 p.m. June 25 in the multipurpose room at the Marvin Memorial Library, 29 W. Whitney Ave.

Gale Legal Forms include forms drafted by attorneys for a particular legal matter, forms from public records, participating companies and attorneys. “Official” forms for Ohio are also included. Available forms include business, personal, litigation and federal forms.

During the presentation, you will learn how to access and search free, authentic, fill-in-the-blank legal forms available online through the library's website for personal or business use. Call 419-347-5576 to register.

