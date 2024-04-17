Learn how to care for your yard trees at April's Bedford's park program

Jacob Roos, Indiana Department of Natural Resources director of urban forestry, will present the April Parks Program on how to care for urban trees; any tree in your yard, in parks or along city streets. The program is at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 30, at the Otis Park Bath House.

Roos will talk about the unique issues trees in urban areas face. Unlike trees in our woodlands, urban trees have a whole litany of issues to deal with, so it’s important to plant the right tree in the right place. Choosing the right tree depends on several things such as the amount of space available, the proximity to roads with winter salt or powerlines or keeping views from being obstructed.

Abbi Dose, left, and freshman Sydney Thompson, spread mulch around a tree at Geller Park in preparation for the Star Spangled Celebration on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Bedford Parks will host an April program to let people know how best to care for trees in their yards, in parks or along city streets.

Urban trees need more attention than woodland trees, and Roos will discuss how to identify common defects and early problems trees may develop, and how to remedy them before they get serious. He’ll also talk about how to trim or prune trees and how not to prune them. Pruning is one of the biggest mistakes people make that put their yard trees at risk.

The advice Roos has will benefit those who manage parks, or golf courses, or any property that has trees, but mostly its for homeowners and those who just care about the trees in their yard and have questions on how to best care for them.

Please RSVP for the program by April 29, so we know how many people to expect by calling 812-275-5692 or emailing aray@bedford.in.us.

Mark your calendars, too, for the May program on May 28, when Bill Van Tine will present a program on hydroponics.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Learn how to care for your yard trees at April's Bedford park program