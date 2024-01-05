Le Creuset's Winter Savings Event is on now, and this is your chance to save over $100 on a Dutch oven

Didn't get that Le Creuset cookware you were hoping for during the holidays? That's okay because the retailer is making it easy to gift yourself. Le Creuset's annual Winter Saving Event is happening now, and prices on the brand's bestselling Dutch ovens, braisers, cocottes and more are up to $168 off.

This is one of the few times during year that you'll find discounts this steep on the coveted brand's most popular pieces in the most sought-after colors, so you don't want to miss out. Everyone from famous chefs like Ina Garten to regular home cooks rave about Le Creuset cookware because it's durable, versatile and, of course, good looking.

Now, before you start shopping the Le Creuset Winter Savings Event, you should know that not every single piece is available in every color, so if you stumble upon something you've been wanting for a while it's worth adding to your cart and completing checkout as soon as possible. Here's to a new year whipping up all kinds of deliciousness in style.

Le Creuset Traditional Round Dutch Oven, 4.5-Qt. $273 $390 Save $117 It doesn't get more classic and iconic than this. At 4.5 quarts, this Dutch oven is big enough to make four to five servings of soup, stew or whatever else you opt to cook in it. At press time, there were eight colors to choose from. $273 at Le Creuset

Le Creuset Traditional Oval Dutch Oven, 5-Qt. $280 $400 Save $120 Want a piece that feels a bit unlike what everyone else has in their kitchen? Then, ironically, you should go Traditional. This model is made from the same enameled cast iron as the original, above, only the shape is slightly elongated. Fun fact: Any Le Creuset piece you see with the black handle is oven-safe up to 375°F. $280 at Le Creuset

Le Creuset Signature Chef's Oven, 7.5-Qt. $300 $462 Save $162 Got a supersized supper coming up? Go Dutch with the Signature Chef. Its 7.5-quart capacity can make enough to feed seven to eight people and is suitable to use on all cooktops as well as in the oven. You can use it for soups and pastas, but it also works for braising and baking. $300 at Le Creuset

Le Creuset Shallow Round Oven, 2.75-Qt. $180 $290 Save $110 Perfect for smaller kitchens or people who are only cooking for one or two, this is great to keep on the stove to use whenever you need it. Shoppers have given it an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, with 91% saying they'd recommend it to a friend. As one commenter put it, "This pot is perfect. It's not too big, not too small. Very practical for everyday use." $180 at Le Creuset

Le Creuset Soup Pot with Glass Lid, 7.5-Qt. $252 $420 Save $168 Winter — aka soup season — is here, which makes this glass-lidded beauty a no-brainer. It's deep enough to accommodate lots of broth and veggies, and its enameled cast iron construction means even heat distribution, so your soup cooks evenly and stays warm. At nearly $170 off, this is one of the biggest deals at the Le Creuset Winter Savings Event, so don't miss it. $252 at Le Creuset

Le Creuset Signature Cassadou $220 $350 Save $130 If you find traditional Dutch ovens a bit tricky to grab onto, behold the Signature Cassadou. It's just like a Dutch oven, except that it has a longer handle that's easier to, well, handle. It also features a slightly wider surface area, which makes it great for searing and browning. Shoppers give the Cassadou 4.7 out of 5 stars, with one shopper raving, "[It's the] best pot I've ever owned." $220 at Le Creuset

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.