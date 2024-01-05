Le Creuset's Winter Savings Event is on now, and this is your chance to save over $100 on a Dutch oven
Didn't get that Le Creuset cookware you were hoping for during the holidays? That's okay because the retailer is making it easy to gift yourself. Le Creuset's annual Winter Saving Event is happening now, and prices on the brand's bestselling Dutch ovens, braisers, cocottes and more are up to $168 off.
Traditional Round Dutch Oven, 4.5-Qt.$273$390Save $117
Traditional Oval Dutch Oven, 5-Qt.$280$400Save $120
Signature Chef's Oven, 7.5-Qt.$300$462Save $162
Shallow Round Oven, 2.75-Qt.$180$290Save $110
Traditional Round Braiser, 3.5-Qt.$258$368Save $110
Soup Pot with Glass Lid, 7.5-Qt.$252$420Save $168
Signature Cassadou$220$350Save $130
Square Cocotte with Lid, 3-Qt.$204$340Save $136
This is one of the few times during year that you'll find discounts this steep on the coveted brand's most popular pieces in the most sought-after colors, so you don't want to miss out. Everyone from famous chefs like Ina Garten to regular home cooks rave about Le Creuset cookware because it's durable, versatile and, of course, good looking.
Now, before you start shopping the Le Creuset Winter Savings Event, you should know that not every single piece is available in every color, so if you stumble upon something you've been wanting for a while it's worth adding to your cart and completing checkout as soon as possible. Here's to a new year whipping up all kinds of deliciousness in style.
It doesn't get more classic and iconic than this. At 4.5 quarts, this Dutch oven is big enough to make four to five servings of soup, stew or whatever else you opt to cook in it. At press time, there were eight colors to choose from.
Want a piece that feels a bit unlike what everyone else has in their kitchen? Then, ironically, you should go Traditional. This model is made from the same enameled cast iron as the original, above, only the shape is slightly elongated. Fun fact: Any Le Creuset piece you see with the black handle is oven-safe up to 375°F.
Got a supersized supper coming up? Go Dutch with the Signature Chef. Its 7.5-quart capacity can make enough to feed seven to eight people and is suitable to use on all cooktops as well as in the oven. You can use it for soups and pastas, but it also works for braising and baking.
Perfect for smaller kitchens or people who are only cooking for one or two, this is great to keep on the stove to use whenever you need it. Shoppers have given it an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, with 91% saying they'd recommend it to a friend. As one commenter put it, "This pot is perfect. It's not too big, not too small. Very practical for everyday use."
If you're cooking for carnivores who love meat that's fall-off-the-bone tender, then you need a braiser in your arsenal. This one's designed to brown meat beautifully, then keep it moist and juicy while it finishes in the oven.
Winter — aka soup season — is here, which makes this glass-lidded beauty a no-brainer. It's deep enough to accommodate lots of broth and veggies, and its enameled cast iron construction means even heat distribution, so your soup cooks evenly and stays warm. At nearly $170 off, this is one of the biggest deals at the Le Creuset Winter Savings Event, so don't miss it.
If you find traditional Dutch ovens a bit tricky to grab onto, behold the Signature Cassadou. It's just like a Dutch oven, except that it has a longer handle that's easier to, well, handle. It also features a slightly wider surface area, which makes it great for searing and browning. Shoppers give the Cassadou 4.7 out of 5 stars, with one shopper raving, "[It's the] best pot I've ever owned."
Mac and cheese? Potatoes au gratin? Apple cobbler? You can bake anything your heart desires in this, especially as it comes with a matching lid. When your dish is done in the oven, use a trivet to transfer it to the dining table as an elegant and statement-making serving piece.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.