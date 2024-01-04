Le Creuset’s Massive Winter Savings Event Is Here—Save on Dutch Ovens, Skillets and More
Prices start at $22.
Le Creuset has long been one of the most revered cookware brands—and rightfully so. The brand’s pieces are heirloom-worthy, especially if you’re picking up a Dutch oven. They make the perfect addition to any kitchen, especially if you plan on taking cooking more seriously in the new year.
And just in time to fulfill those resolutions is the brand's long-awaited Winter Savings Event, where everything from Dutch ovens to stainless steel cookware is on sale up to 50% off. We went ahead and gathered all of our favorite pieces, including the brand’s most popular cookware picks, to shop before the sale event ends. Prices start at just $22, but you’ll want to hurry, since pieces are selling fast.
You can’t go wrong adding a Le Creuset Dutch oven into your collection. My family has owned this exact Dutch oven (in the shade Mariselle) since the 1990’s. I just used it this weekend to make a big batch of my favorite oven-baked tomato sauce. They’re the perfect piece of cookware, since they conduct an ideal amount of heat and have a sleek nonstick enameled coating that lasts. You can also use it on any stovetop and in the oven up to 500 degrees F (390 degrees F with the lid). It washes easily too—we’ve only ever scrubbed it by hand because it takes minimal effort. Shop it on sale in the traditional design now, in any size from 4.5 to 7.25-quarts
This is another Dutch oven my family has owned for 20 years and counting (we own two because we love them so much). It’s 4.5-quarts and has the same material design as the traditional Dutch oven, just with more tapered base. This makes it perfect for oblong proteins like poultry, as well as oblong bread shapes if you’re baking it in the Dutch oven. I also love to use it whenever I want something smaller and more slender on the stove, since the narrow shape gives other larger pots and pans on the stove a little more room, too. It’s selling out fast, with just two colors available on sale right now, so you’ll want to hurry if this interests you.
Cast iron skillets are essential for everything from searing chicken thighs to baking a gooey skillet cookie. This skillet is the perfect option if you want the results of cast iron without the maintenance, since it's enameled. The matte black interior looks just like a classic skillet, but the outside has the Le Creuset pop of color folks know and love. It’s on sale in every size, from 6.25- to 10.25-inches. No matter what size you choose, the skillet has a nice long handle with a helper handle on the opposite end, as well as two pour spouts so you can easily drain grease.
Winter is the perfect time of year for a hearty, comforting casserole. And this pan is just the ticket. It’s a beautiful oval-shaped pan, made with a cast iron base and an enameled coating, so your bakes will come out perfectly browned and bubbly all around. It holds up to 3.75 quarts of filling, and it has a tapered, rounded off base with a tight fitting lid to keep moisture in. Use it for baked feta pastas, meatball casseroles, and so much more. You can also use it on the stovetop, which is great if you need to reduce gravies in the pan.
This baking dish from Le Creuset is rarely seen on sale. It’s a 3-quart baking dish from the brand (9.5-inches all around) with a low profile design that's ideal for baked goods like brownies, roasted vegetables and more. It’s made with enameled cast iron, which means you can use it on the stove or in the oven up to 500 degrees F. It comes with two handles, that way you can maneuver it with ease, plus a tight fitting lid. It’s 40% off right now, so now’s the perfect time to add it to your collection.
If you’re looking for a unique hybrid cookware piece from the brand, look no further than this on sale cassadou. It’s essentially a cross between a pot and skillet, with shallower walls and a wider diameter. That means you’ll have more room to sear and saute, but you’ll still get the volume to boil or bubble everything from soups to sauces. It has a nice 3.75-quart capacity, and comes with a long handle and a helper handle like a skillet. It also comes with a lid, which helps keep foods hot and moisture locked in. The cast iron material and coating works on every stovetop and is fully oven-safe up to 500 degrees F.
These mugs are a chic addition to any kitchen cabinet. Four come in a set, so you’ll have matching mugs to use from morning to morning (or to serve to guests for brunch or dinner). They come in a variety of shades on sale, but best of all, they’re made with the brand's durable stoneware, which makes them fully microwave- and dishwasher-safe, as well as oven- and broiler-safe up to 500 degrees F. That means you can pop them in the oven to keep warm and even broil marshmallows or other toppings on hot chocolate, lattes or even soups.
This chef’s oven is an EatingWell editor favorite. Carolyn Malcoun, senior food features editor, chose it for her wedding registry back in 2007 because she knew it’d last forever and that she’d be able to use it for just about everything. Nothing changed. Its wide shape remains incredible for cooking big batches of soups, stews and sauces—really all of the winter cooking essentials. It's on sale in plenty of colors, though some hues are already selling out.
