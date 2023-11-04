Le Creuset Just Dropped Its Holiday Collection, and Prices Start at Just $15

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Get into the spirit with these holiday pieces.

Food & Wine / Le Creuset

Festively designed cookware pieces are an overlooked way to bring the magic of the season into the kitchen and onto our tables. And few brands do it as well as Le Creuset does. We already love the brand’s cookware, but with joyful holiday-themed designs, it makes it that much better.

The brand just launched its new Noël holiday collection with items starting at just $15, and it’s absolutely stunning. There are plenty of pieces to choose from, from embossed Dutch ovens to holiday platters. Shop the 10 festive items that caught our eye most to bring holiday cheer straight to your home.

Best Holiday Pieces from Le Creuset’s Noël Collection

Rudolph Spatula

Le Creuset

$15

Buy on lecreuset.com

Silicone spatulas get a workout during the holidays since they have the perfect shape for stirring sauces or getting cookie batter out of the mixing bowl. This charming Rudolph spatula is sure to bring a smile to your face every time you use it with its delicate reindeer design. It is flexible and heat-resistant up to 482°F, so you can use it confidently as you cook or bake. You might be tempted to get a few of them for stocking stuffers, too.

Holiday Tree 4.5-Quart Round Dutch Oven

Le Creuset

$400

Buy on lecreuset.com

This smaller version of the much-loved Le Creuset Dutch oven is available in a vibrant deep green or a snowy white. It is cheerfully decorated with trees that are embossed on its lid, which is fitted with a gold-tone star knob. The 4.5 quart enameled cast iron is ideal for slow-cooking or braising roasts, soups, simmering beef stews, or baking holiday breads. It is compatible with all cooktops and oven-safe up to 500°F.

Snowflake 2.25-Quart Braiser

Le Creuset

$310

Buy on lecreuset.com

A flurry of embossed snowflake patterns adorn the lid of this Le Creuset braiser. It is 2.25 quarts in size, with a shallower and wider base which allows for ingredients to lay in a single layer. The round shape is ideal for making cinnamon rolls, braised chicken thighs or short ribs, and other delectable concoctions. It’s available in two colors: Marseille or matte white. Like Le Creuset’s other cast iron pieces, this, too, is oven-safe and stovetop-compatible, so you can use it for a wide variety of comforting recipes this season.

Mini 24-Fluid Ounces Cocotte with Star Knob

Le Creuset

$60

Buy on lecreuset.com

Similar in design to the holiday tree Dutch oven, this mini cocotte has embossed trees and a gold star on the lid, but it's all wrapped-up in a cute, fun-sized version. It’s from stoneware that’s the perfect heat conductor for baking, since it heats evenly, and it has a nonstick glazed interior surface. This dish is durable, too, as it is scratch-resistant and stain-resistant. Use it in the oven or under the broiler, plus it’s also freezer-safe. Fill it with holiday party dips or appetizers, side dishes, or snacks to bring a festive air to the table.

Holiday Mug

Le Creuset

$24

Buy on lecreuset.com

You and your family can enjoy sipping hot cocoa or coffee in these adorable holiday mugs. They hold 14 ounces of anything from coffee, to tea, to hot cocoa (don’t forget to leave room for marshmallows). They are made of stoneware that is chip-, scratch-, and stain-resistant. Choose from seven different designs: Christmas tree, snowman, Santa Claus, reindeer, Rudolph, elf, or Santa’s sleigh. At $24 apiece, these make great gifts for anyone from hosts to family members.

Holiday Tree Spoon Rest

Le Creuset

$35

Buy on lecreuset.com

Bring the holiday spirit to your kitchen with the Noël Collection tree spoon rest. It’s the perfect spot to lay your spoon or spatula down after stirring bubbling soups and simmering dishes. Crafted from stoneware, the spoon rest is 5.50 inches long and has a festive, tree shape. It has an opening right at the bottom for your utensils to lay in, with ridges around to keep everything neat inside. Select the color that suits your decor best, whether artichaut or white.

12 Days of Christmas 3.5-Quart Round Dutch Oven

Le Creuset

$380

Buy on lecreuset.com

Le Creuset has another Dutch oven in its holiday collection. Beautifully designed with the 12 Days of Christmas depicted around the round-shaped Dutch oven and sporting a gold-tone knob on the lid, this piece is well-suited for the holiday table. It is 3.5 quarts in size, which is ideal for making sweet potato casserole, herb stuffing, other side dishes, or small holiday roasts. Just like Le Creuset’s other enameled cast iron Dutch ovens, this one is oven-safe up to 500°F and compatible with any cooktop.

Partridge in a Pear Tree Platter

Le Creuset

$80

Buy on lecreuset.com

A new addition to Le Creuset’s holiday collection pieces, this platter is joyfully designed with a partridge in a pear tree right in the center. This 14-inch platter is ideal for showing off your holiday cookies and candies, appetizers, and snacks — as guests keep taking their food, the design is unveiled. It is crafted of glazed stoneware, and is safe to use in the oven and freezer. It might just be the special dish that your holiday spread has been missing.

5-Piece Holiday Utensil Set

Le Creuset

$87

Buy on lecreuset.com

When baking and cooking during the holidays, there never seems to be enough spatulas on hand. This utensil set can sit cheerfully on your counter and give you not one, but four spatulas to grab when you need one. It comes with a vibrant red stoneware crock, and each spatula has its own holiday design, including a Christmas tree, a reindeer, a snowflake, and a snowman. They also come in different sizes, including a large spatula, a medium spatula, a small spatula, and a spatula spoon for good measure. All of them have wooden handles and removable heads for easy cleanup.



For more Food & Wine news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Food & Wine.