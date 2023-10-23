Le Creuset Just Brought Back This Show-Stopping Color—and Several Pieces Are Even on Sale

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Let’s hear it for chiffon pink.

Food & Wine / Le Creuset

It’s always exciting when new colors are unveiled by Le Creuset, but it’s truly not every day we see a color get fully revived. Fans of the brand dread the heartbreaking day when it decides to retire a color they loved most. But, what if that loss isn’t actually forever? I have the best news if you loved the soft pink shade Chiffon Pink. It’s officially back, as of this week.

This light, almost warm-toned shade of the popular color originally launched in years past, only to be brought back. It’s no surprise the brand brought the shade back (see: balletcore). The shade perfectly represents the sweet and elegant flush of color we associate with the nuanced dance, and a piece from this collection is just another way to extend those elements right into your kitchen space. Shop a few top pieces from the newly launched shade below right now, starting at $18.

New Chiffon Pink Le Creuset Kitchenware

You can of course pick up one of the brand's most coveted pieces, the enameled cast iron Dutch oven, in the Chiffon Pink shade. It’s available in three sizes, like the 2-quart, which is perfect for smaller batch soups, stews, as well as braises and casseroles. It also comes in a 5.5-quart size, which is a great middle-of-the-road, perfect-for-everything volume. If you’re looking to cook for a bigger family, or you love to meal prep or make big batch sauces, the largest 7.25-quart size is also perfect.

The base itself will be in the chiffon pink but the interior is a creamy white that makes it easy to see what you’re cooking. The base is fitted with two helper handles for easy grabbing, plus a tight fitting Chiffon Pink lid with an elegant gold knob. It goes both in the oven and on any stovetop with ease, too.

The brand’s newly launched Everyday Pan is thankfully available in chiffon pink as well. It takes multitasking to the next level, with its unique shape. It’s not quite a skillet, and not quite a pot, but something that floats in between. It’s round, with an 11-inch diameter and 2.5-inch walls, which is perfect for searing what you’d normally sear in a skillet, but can also hold saucier dishes like casseroles or pasta.

It’s enameled cast iron as well, with a chiffon pink exterior and a textured matte black interior that’s coated so nothing sticks. Use it on any stovetop or pop it in the oven up to 500℉, just like the other cast iron pieces from the brand.

With the cold weather approaching, there are so many Le Creuset pieces available that are perfect to add to your kitchen. These classic mugs are available right now, and they’re actually on sale, too.

They hold 14-ounces each, and are stoneware, so they’re great for keeping your hot coffee or tea at the right temperature for just a little while longer. It’s a set of four, so it's a perfect way to collect some matching mugs to add to your collection.

You’ll also find some fitting bakeware pieces in chiffon pink, also on sale. This pie dish is $45 right now, and is the perfect item to grace your holiday table. Use it for any of your favorite sweet treats like pumpkin, apple, pecan, sweet potato, or even chocolate cream pie, this season. It has a stoneware base, which is great for even, consistent heating, and is microwave, broiler, and oven-safe up to 500℉. With a 9-inch diameter, it’s ideal for most standard recipes, and the delicate scalloped edges only add to the pink color's ballet-inspired design.

For enough pieces to serve up all of your favorite holiday side dishes, this rectangular bakeware set is a great pick. It comes with three pieces in the set, all in the pink shade with creamy tan interiors.

It specifically comes with a larger 12.5-inch dish that’s ideal for baked mac and cheese, big portions of green bean casserole, and any other layered dish or pasta bake. It also comes with a 10-inch and a 7-inch dish that are both great for other sides like vegetables or cornbread, as well as sweet treats like cinnamon rolls or blondies. Plus, they’re chic enough to go from the oven straight to the table, so no need to fuss with extra steps.

Thanks to the brand's timely relaunch, shop all new pieces in the chiffon pink shade now at Le Creuset. They’re perfect all year round, but will most certainly come in handy this time of year. Browse more top picks below, or shop the full catalog on Le Creuset’s website now.

