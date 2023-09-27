Le Creuset Is Having a Major Sale With Prices Starting Under $8



Every now and again, it's worth peaking on the sites of highly coveted brands to see if you can snag anything on sale. You just never know when something will catch your eye and still keep a few bucks in your wallet. Well, we're here to tell you that's one of those times... like right now. Because we just found out that Le Creuset, the premier French cookware brand, is having their Fall Bake Sale and slashing 30 percent off prices on their high quality stoneware collection.

While Le Crueset is perhaps best known for their heirloom-quality Dutch ovens, they are equally as passionate about their stoneware collection, which is comprised of everything from the best casserole dishes to utensil holders. And typically this product line, which is available in same vibrant glazed colors as their cast iron cousins, is often on the more affordable side anyway. But now that it's on sale? That means you can start (or continue!) your colorful collection staring at under $8!

We'd pause for a second for you to stop screaming with excitement, but there's lots to discuss, so let's get to the good stuff. And a reminder before we show you our favorites: Just because they are affordable, doesn't mean they scrimp on quality. Their stoneware pieces are not only easy to clean and dishwasher safe, but they are also resistant to chips, scratches, and stains. That means you'll have them for years to come. So without further ado, here are our top ten picks!



Mini Round Cocotte

Are these the cutest little crocks you ever did see? They are miniature versions of their Dutch ovens, meant to make single servings of desserts or side dishes. They can also double as regular bowls, and FYI, they do come with lids.

Shop Now Mini Round Cocotte lecreuset.com $21.99 Le Creuset

Storage Canisters

Available in three sizes and three colors, you can mix and match to make your pantry not only organized, but super pretty, too. Each has a silicone seal to keep everything fresh.

Shop Now Storage Canisters lecreuset.com $32.20 Le Creuset

Egg Cup

We can't help it; we're swooning over these adorable little egg cups. Not only are they affordable, but they're more versatile than you think. Sure, you can serve eggs in them, but you can also make them pinch bowls for spices or serve condiments.

Shop Now Egg Cup lecreuset.com $7.70 Le Creuset

Utensil Crock

FYI, utensils are not included in these crocks, but we bet you have a bunch already anyway. Keep them organized and easy to store with this on your counter. Choose between two different sizes and lots of fun colors.

Shop Now Utensil Crock lecreuset.com $24.50 Le Creuset

Rectangular Dish with Platter Lid

Wait until you see how handy this set is! Not only do you get an incredible casserole dish to make practically everything, but the lid doubles as a serving platter! That's basically two amazing dishes for the price of one.

Shop Now Rectangular Dish with Platter Lid lecreuset.com $99.99 Le Creuset

Heritage Soup Bowl

It is officially soup season, so that's an excuse right there to stock up on a few bowls designed specifically for the cozy comfort of a large portion. Each one is a whopping 20-ounce capacity. And just look at those little handles!

Shop Now Heritage Soup Bowl lecreuset.com $24.50 Le Creuset

Batter Bowl

The amazing thing about a batter bowl is that you can mix and pour right from the same vessel. Pancakes, no-knead bread, you name it―save yourself another dish to wash and make it in one of these.

Shop Now Batter Bowl lecreuset.com $39.20 Le Creuset

Heritage Loaf Pan

It's almost peak baking season! So whether you're making easy quick bread recipes or going all out with a holiday fruit cake, you need a pretty, sturdy pan for them. It's oven safe up to 500 degrees!

Shop Now Heritage Loaf Pan lecreuset.com $39.20 Le Creuset

Heritage Gravy Boat

How much gravy do you eat during the holidays? It's okay, us, too. Serve it in style with a 16-ounce gravy boat in one of the six gorgeous glazed colors. Match one with your existing serveware!

Shop Now Heritage Gravy Boat lecreuset.com $35.00 Le Creuset

Le Creuset Herb Planter

Admit it, you need an excuse to grow an herb garden in your window now that the weather is turning cold. These 5.5-inch planters will fit perfectly on a ledge or counter and include drainage trays to prevent over watering.

Shop Now Le Creuset Herb Planter lecreuset.com $22.40 Le Creuset

