Le Creuset, All-Clad, and Other Top Kitchen Brands Are Over 40% Off at Williams Sonoma Right Now

Freshen up your cookware collection before the holiday season.

Sales are sprouting up everywhere, and coveted kitchenware brand Williams Sonoma has officially entered the mix. The retailer has slashed the prices on many kitchen pieces just in time for you to have a well-stocked kitchen before the holidays.

Top brands, including Le Creuset, Staub, and All-Clad, are on sale right now at Williams Sonoma for up to 42% off so you can score that Dutch oven, roasting pan, frying pan, or other cookware or bakeware piece you’ve held off getting, but have always wanted. We rounded up 11 of our favorites to grab now, but don’t wait too long, as some items are already disappearing.

Best Kitchen Cookware Deals at Williams Sonoma

Staub 3.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Everything Braiser

This Staub braiser is ideal for those one-pot meals, braising or slow-cooking chicken thighs, beef roasts, and other cuts until juicy and fork tender. Made of cast iron, it retains heat and evenly distributes it across the wide base black matte interior. It has a glass lid that locks in the moisture and lets you see what’s cooking inside without having to take the lid off. It’s incredibly versatile for this time of year, can be used on any cooktop, and is safe to use in the oven or broiler up to 500°F. At up to 42% off in a wide range of colors, these won’t last long.

Le Creuset 9-Inch Classic Enameled Cast Iron Skillet Fry Pan

A cast iron skillet is one of the most essential pieces of cookware to keep on hand, and this 9-inch skillet by Le Creuset is an ideal option. It can be used for a wide variety of dishes, from frying up some eggs for breakfast to cooking up some salmon to searing a steak for dinner. It features a long handle with a hole for hanging and a helper handle for maneuvering. The wide shallow base provides a non-stick surface that only requires a little oil when cooking and doesn’t need to be seasoned like traditional cast iron. It’s also oven-safe, cooktop-safe including induction, and dishwasher-safe for easy cooking and cleaning.

All-Clad Stainless-Steel Roasting Pan

Roasting pans get pulled out for anything from roasting a turkey, to cooking a standing rib roast, to cooking a leg of lamb, especially during special occasions and the holiday season. If you’re in need of one, this All-Clad roasting pan is a great on-sale choice. It is made of durable stainless steel (including the riveted handles). Plus it also has a removable v-shaped nonstick rack that holds meats up and lets the juices go down into the base for basting and gravy-making. It is oven- and broiler-safe up to 600°F, and compatible with all cooktops. Grab it in the small or large size, depending on what you need.

Williams Sonoma Signature 4-Quart Stainless-Steel Soup Pot

Cooler days bring thoughts of warm comforting soups, and this 4-quart soup pot will make around 12 to 16 servings, so you could enjoy some now, and freeze a portion for later. It sports a shiny polished stainless steel on the exterior and has a non-reactive stainless steel interior. This pan works on all cooktops, plus you can pop it into the oven if you ever need to. It comes with a helpful lid that way you can bubble soups, pasta water, broths, and more away without any splatter, too.

Le Creuset 3.75-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Cassadou Sauté Pan

If you’ve been looking for the perfect pan to cook hearty stews and soups, create stir-fries, sauce, brown chicken pieces, or slow cook a roast — this cast iron sauté pan is the answer. It has a multitude of uses and is like a braiser, roaster, and sauté pan all in one. The medium-depth sides provide splatter-free cooking, while the domed lid fits tight and holds in the heat. The pan can be used on all cooktops and is oven-safe (including the lid) up to 500°F. Select from nine colors, including cerise, flame, sea salt, and olive. At $130 off, this is an essential piece to consider adding to your kitchen collection, especially this time of year.

Calphalon 10-Inch Elite Nonstick Fry Pan

This 10-inch fry pan is ideal for cooking up a dinner for two, sautéing some fresh veggies, or whipping up a batch of pancakes for breakfast. Not only does this pan have a nonstick coating that is durable enough to use metal utensils with, but it also has a riveted stainless steel ergonomically shaped handle for easy gripping. It is also available in an 8-inch or 12-inch size. If this one is on your wishlist, you better hurry, as this pan is 20% off and there are limited quantities available.

Staub 6.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Wide Oval Dutch Oven

A Dutch oven is another essential piece of kitchen cookware, and at nearly 38% off, this one is selling fast. Staub’s is known for its quality, and like other pieces by the brand, this oval-shaped Dutch oven is beautifully crafted. It measures 12.5 by 10.5 by 3.75 inches and has a 6.5 quart capacity. This size is perfect for one-pot family meals and the oval shape works well for placing in longer cuts of meat, including turkeys, chickens, pork tenderloins, and roasts. Cook on the stovetop, in the oven or broiler, and it’s pretty enough to bring right to the table to serve.

Williams Sonoma 14-Inch Nonstick Wok

Woks are fantastic for making stir-fries, but they also work exceptionally well for searing and steaming foods in large quantities. This 14-inch wok that’s exclusive to Williams Sonoma is a great choice, as its nonstick coating prevents food from sticking as you cook quickly. And best of all, metal spatulas and other utensils can be used without scratching the interior. It’s a weeknight dinner staple.

All-Clad D5 Stainless-Steel 7-Piece Cookware Set

If you’re ready to freshen up your set of pots and pans, better check out this All-Clad cookware set while it’s 33% off before it’s gone. This 7-piece set includes a 10-inch fry pan, a 3-quart sauté pan with a lid, a 4-quart saucepan with a lid, and an 8-quart stockpot with a lid, so you’ll be well on your way for recipes to come. Each pan is designed with All-Clad’s D5 stainless steel which has five alternating layers of aluminum and stainless steel, so it can heat evenly and consistently. It makes for a great gift or a starter set for kitchen refreshes, too.

Le Creuset 4.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Soup Pot

Imagine simmering up a batch of comforting chicken noodle soup, homemade macaroni and cheese, or a hearty beef stew in this enameled cast iron soup pot by Le Creuset. This pan is typical of the Le Creuset brand with its superior design, quality, and vibrant colors. The features of this pan make it a dream to cook in. From the enameled interior’s unique sand color for an easy view of food as it’s browning, to the sloping sides that make for easy stirring, to the large handles for secure gripping — this pan is perfect for soups, stews, and the like. Many colors are already disappearing, so don’t delay too long, and get the one you want in the shopping cart before it’s gone.

Staub 10-Inch Enameled Cast Iron Grill Pan

When it’s cold outside and you’re craving anything like grilled hamburgers, juicy steaks, or chicken kabobs, grab this enameled cast iron grill pan. It is 10 inches in diameter and has ample room to grill up enough food for two people. It has a ribbed interior design which, similar to a standard grill, achieves grill marks and has two side handles for easy carrying and maneuvering while cooking. Its cast iron material helps too, since it can conduct the perfect heat level for searing your favorite foods. Pick it up now while it’s 41% off.

