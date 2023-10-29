This Le Creuset Casserole Dish Has a Secret 2-in-1 Design—and It's on Sale in Every Color

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

It’s the perfect dish for the holidays.

Getty Images

During fall, our ovens are officially in daily use, baking cozy meals like pasta bakes, satiating casseroles and slow roasted seasonal vegetables. And while you could use any old dish to bake up your favorite recipes, having the right one that not only browns and bubbles food well, but also looks chic, makes cooking (and eating) so much more enjoyable.

That’s where this Le Creuset dish comes in. It’s the perfect rectangular dish for the season, and not just because of its heirloom quality. The dish comes with a lid that doubles as a serving platter, making it an essential piece for hosting (aka a secret charcuterie board). And best of all—it’s on sale in every color.

Le Creuset 12.25-Inch Rectangular Dish with Lid

Amazon

To buy: $99.99 (was $124.95), amazon.com, lecreuset.com

This baking dish is made of the brand's stoneware, which holds heat well, but won’t overheat to scorch the bottom of what you’re baking. The dish itself is roughly 12.25 by 8.5 by 2 inches deep, making it the ideal size for standard dishes from holiday classics like mac and cheese and sweet potato casserole.

The dish has two helper handles to make it easy to take from your oven, straight to the tabletop for serving. Plus the lid doubles as a platter. While it sits flush to cover whatever you might be baking, it also is the perfect serving vessel for appetizers, desserts and more. It has its own set of handles, which makes it great for passing around the table. And while the dimensions are slightly smaller than the dish, it will still hold just enough at a time to keep food flowing.

Both pieces are dishwasher-, microwave-, broiler- and oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. The inside of the dish is a nice and smooth creamy white, that’s sleek enough to keep foods from sticking, but durable enough to handle metal utensils. The outside of the dish, along with the platter lid, will give you a pop of color, whether you choose artichaut green, cerise red, or Caribbean blue.

It’s available at both Amazon and Le Creuset on sale, and shoppers are loving the piece for its quality and versatility. “If you had only [one] piece of bakeware to keep and use forever this is it,” one Amazon shopper said. “So easy to clean and does double-duty,” a second Amazon user noted.

For the perfect fall time baking dish that’ll come in handy this holiday season, you’ll want to pick up this Le Creuset rectangular dish now while it’s on sale. Shop it now before the deal is gone.

At the time of publishing, the price was $99.99.



Read the original article on Eating Well.