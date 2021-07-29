Get the chair everyone will fight over: This La-Z-Boy glider is more than $200 off

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The question is, which color will you choose? (Photo: QVC)

Kicking back and doing your best to relax is a crucial part of taking care of your overall health. But hanging out at your place make you hyper aware of the fact that your seating situation isn’t as comfy as you’d like.

Of course, new furniture isn’t cheap, and that’s especially true if you’re looking to find something that’ll last for decades. Well, just a heads up: There’s a massive sale going on right now on a comfortable, live-in-it, practically last-forever chair, and you won’t want to miss it.

Just for today, QVC has slashed prices on the La-Z-Boy Allegra Swivel Glider Occasional Chair. You can score this glider for $999, marked down from QVC’s already low price of $1,299. Don’t have $999 laying around but want to get your La-Z-Boy on? With QVC's EasyPay program, you can pay interest-free installments of $199.80 every month.

OK, but we need to talk about this chair. If you’ve relaxed in a La-Z-Boy in the past, you know how it feels—like being enveloped in a cloud. There’s a reason why people will call this “my chair” and tell other people they can’t sit there (looking at you, Dad).

It effortlessly fits in with any decor. (Photo: QVC)

But this particular La-Z-Boy is packed with features you didn’t even know you needed.

Let’s start with positions: This baby allows you to do smooth, graceful gliding when it’s upright. It's more seamless and gentle than rocking, and oh-so-soothing.

Want to check out everything around you? No problem! This chair effortlessly pivots 360 degrees.

The Swivel Glider is swathed in I-Clean fabric, which is practically impossible to ruin. All four cover choices—cotton, fudge, merlot and slate—are water repellent. Want to enjoy wine and cheese on Bachelorette night in your chair? No problem!

And, because this is a La-Z-Boy, the comfort is next level. It’s all thanks to an AirForm memory foam seat. That gives you responsive, comfortable cushioning and customized support under your butt. Meanwhile, a higher density foam cradles your back for lumbar support.

Finally, this chair looks good just about everywhere—and that’s why it’s so popular. Check it out in action in QVC's video demonstration.

Just a reminder: This is not a drill! You can get an actual La-Z-Boy at a severely marked down price right now. But don’t wait—this sale is for a limited time!

Shop it: La-Z-Boy Allegra Swivel Glider Occasional Chair, $999 (was $1,209), qvc.com

