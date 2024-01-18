Layoffs at Fanatics, Locus Robotics Reflect New Warehouse Realities

Glenn Taylor
·4 min read

More jobs in the apparel supply chain are being thinned out, with Fanatics and Locus Robotics both laying off staff.

According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice, 218 Fanatics employees will be laid off ahead of the closure of a Jacksonville-Fla.-area fulfillment center later this year.

More from Sourcing Journal

Layoffs will begin April 1, but the terminations are expected to continue through the date of the facility’s closing on August 1.

Fanatics’ decision aligns with wider staff reductions across warehouses. According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the transportation and warehousing industry saw 23,000 job losses in December. Since its peak employment numbers in October 2022, the sector is down 100,000 jobs as demand for warehousing reverted from pandemic highs.

Fanatics said in the WARN notice that it will maintain a strong presence in its Jacksonville headquarters, where the sports apparel retailer hosts more than 1,500 employees at its corporate offices. In addition, Fanatics will continue to operate the in-venue retail business for the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

A Fanatics spokesperson told Sourcing Journal the e-commerce retailer wanted to ensure that all its facilities are well-equipped to efficiently and effectively ship products worldwide.

“In looking at our current real estate portfolio, our Commonwealth facility in Jacksonville is one of the oldest buildings we operate within,” the spokesperson said. “This has resulted in continued challenges as we try to keep it up to date to service the needs of our fans as well as meet new demands. To better service our fans within the Southeastern United States, we will be shifting our fulfillment efforts to newer buildings in and around the region where we have access to updated technology and infrastructure to ensure a better fan experience.”

Fanatics says that most of its orders were shipped from the Jacksonville warehouse, as well as distribution centers in Las Vegas; Aberdeen, Md.; Louisville, Ky. and Frazeysburg, Ohio.

Affected employees are not covered by any collective bargaining agreement, so they are not unionized. The notice said that bumping rights, which enable a senior employee to displace a lower-level employee in their job in the event that their position is eliminated, are not in effect.

The company, which sells licensed apparel for teams across all four professional sports leagues in the U.S., as well as collegiate sports, was valued at as much as $31 billion to close 2022 after raising roughly $700 million in funding.

Locus Robotics confirms ‘small, targeted’ staff reduction

As for Locus Robotics, the manufacturer of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for warehouse automation made a “small, targeted reduction in force,” a company spokesperson told Sourcing Journal.

The spokesperson did not comment on the number of employees that were laid off, but indicated the robotics company made adjustments in its sales and marketing organization to “align to market realities.”

“This reduction in force reflects a proactive effort to consolidate and focus our resources toward Locus’s core priorities. This action will help reduce costs and align resources with strategic priorities, positioning Locus for ongoing, long-term growth,” the spokesperson said. “All of the long-term trends are favorable for AMR vendors—the labor shortage is real and persistent and there continues to be steady growth in e-commerce with consumers expect faster deliveries.”

Once valued at nearly $2 billion after a $117 million Series F funding round in November 2022, the DHL partner unveiled in late December that its technologies picked a record 331 million units for its retail and third-party logistics (3PL) providers during the 2023 holiday season, a 66 percentage increase over last year.

These “LocusBots” averaged nearly 7 million units picked per day, and are built to engage in different warehousing tasks at once, including picking and putaway, case picking and putaway, replenishment, pallet building, routine routes, point-to-point transport and counting.

These “LocusBots” averaged nearly 7 million units picked per day, and are built to engage in different warehousing tasks at once, including picking and putaway, case picking and putaway, replenishment, pallet building, routine routes, point-to-point transport and counting.
These “LocusBots” averaged nearly 7 million units picked per day, and are built to engage in different warehousing tasks at once, including picking and putaway, case picking and putaway, replenishment, pallet building, routine routes, point-to-point transport and counting.

But despite the holiday success, overall adoption of warehouse automation slowed as the Covid-19 pandemic subsided, namely due to the slowdown of e-commerce acceleration.

According to automation market research firm Interact Analysis, the order intake for fixed automation was projected to decrease by approximately 8 percent in 2023 as of November, with revenue declining in the low single digits as well. Although the company says automation revenue should largely remain flat in 2024, it expects a return to double-digit order intake growth in 2025.

Locus Robotics is laying off employees as another robotics company, Dextrous Robotics, shuttered operations. The Memphis-based firm’s CEO Evan Drumwright said the company “adopted an aggressive trajectory 18 months ago that the recent investment market didn’t support,” resulting in the insolvency.

Additionally, Locus is currently expanding its physical footprint amid the reduced headcount, breaking ground last summer on a new 200,000-square-foot global headquarters in Wilmington, Mass.

The facility will serve as the hub for Locus Robotics’ global operations and will house its engineering, manufacturing and operations divisions. The building is expected to open in spring 2024.

Recommended Stories

  • YouTube to eliminate 100 employees as layoffs at Google continue

    The company will eliminate 100 employees, a spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch. Last week, Google laid off more than 1,000 workers across several divisions, including engineering, services and voice-activated product Google Assistant. “As we’ve said, we’re responsibly investing in our company's biggest priorities and the significant opportunities ahead,” a Google spokesperson said in a provided statement.

  • NASA's robotic, self-assembling structures could be the next phase of space construction

    Fortunately, NASA (as always) is thinking ahead, and has just shown off a self-assembling robotic structure that might just be a crucial part of moving off-planet. Published today in Science Robotics, the paper from NASA Ames Research Center describes the creation and testing of what they call "self-reprogrammable mechanical metamaterials," which is a highly precise way to describe a building that builds itself. "We think this type of construction technology can serve a lot of very general applications," lead author Christine Gregg told TechCrunch.

  • Blazers C Deandre Ayton misses game after reportedly spending hours trying to overcome ice around home

    We'll file this under "Problems Ayton didn't have in Phoenix."

  • Amazon eyes AI, autonomous vehicles and Asia as $1B industrial innovation fund evolves

    Amazon has spent nearly two years putting an undisclosed portion of its $1 billion industrial innovation fund to work with investments in nearly a dozen U.S. and Israeli startups focused on logistics, the supply chain and customer fulfillment. Now, Amazon is flexing a bit — with an aim to expand geographically and to push into areas like generative AI that support the broader mission, the fund's new head Franziska Bossart told TechCrunch in an exclusive interview. The Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund, which launched in April 2022, is still intent on finding and investing in startups that can help the e-commerce giant deliver goods faster, while improving the experience of customers as well as the employees who work in its warehouses and logistics departments.

  • I spent the morning with the Apple Vision Pro

    The more immersive the experience, the more jarring it can feel when you finally take the headset off. The Vision Pro isn’t a virtual reality headset -- at least not as far as Apple is concerned. While many or most applications are thus far experienced as augmented reality, by way of on-board passthrough technology, the device is also capable of going fully immersive with a quick twist of the Apple Watch-style digital crown that sits atop the visor.

  • Thunder G Josh Giddey won't face charges over alleged relationship with minor

    The former No. 6 pick could still face discipline from an NBA investigation.

  • Sheryl Sandberg is leaving Meta’s board

    Sheryl Sandberg is leaving Meta’s board of directors after 12 years, ending her last official role with the company.

  • You’re sick. Is it RSV, a cold, COVID or the flu? Here’s how to tell the difference.

    Cases of the flu, RSV, COVID-19 and the common cold are at high levels across the country right now. How do you know which respiratory illness you've got?

  • Mike McCarthy, Bill Belichick & more head coach hiring cycle news | Inside Coverage

    Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes and give the how and why on the latest news around the NFL. The head coach hiring cycle is in full swing, and the trio kick things off by discussing Jori and Charles' upcoming piece on the best and worst head coach vacancies around the NFL. The consensus is that Carolina is the worst, while Philadelphia and Dallas would be the best should they open up. That leads to a conversation around Nick Sirianni and Mike McCarthy, and whether the two NFC East coaches are safe or not (and whether they should be). Charles strongly believes Bill Belichick would not be a good fit in Dallas, but would be in Atlanta. Jim Harbaugh interviewed with the Los Angeles Chargers, and Charles and Jori are both fairly sure he will return to the NFL this offseason given the rumors coming out of Michigan. The Chargers and the Atlanta Falcons appear to be the frontrunners. New England Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo had his first press conference, and Jori had some key takeaways, including the fact that Mayo had it written in his contract that he would succeed Belichick (which is very rare). Charles was impressed with Robert Kraft's clear vote of confidence in Mayo going forward.

  • Amazon's best-selling electric snow blower is on sale for a limited time

    If you can't stand clearing snow from your driveway, this discounted electric snow blower could be just the thing to help make the job easier.