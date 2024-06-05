A new layer of safety at WOW

Jun. 5—A small ministry is looking to make a big difference in safety at public pools this summer and beyond. The organization is called LIfeVEsts and is headed by founder Maria Morrison. This week LIfeVests set up 50 vests for the public to use at Waterworld of Washington.

"We are providing life vests for people to use at our public pools during the swim season on a borrow system," said Morrison. "The children and adults can select and use one while they are at the pool. We want to keep people safe while they are swimming in the pools."

Mayor David Rhoads is excited about the addition.

"This is about safety. We want to make every trip to the pool as safe as possible," said Rhoads. "This group came along and offered us the use of these life vests at no cost. We have already had some life vests here that get use. This is a good thing and will just make it safer at the pool."

WOW now has a rack and on it are 50 life vests that range in size from adults to toddlers.

"Each pool costs about $1,000," said Morrison. "Half of it goes to the vests and the rest covers the rack, sign and hardware."

Morrison's husband, Mac, builds the racks. His work comes as a volunteer, so more money can go toward the actual project of saving lives.

The loss of a young life is what prompted the Morrison family to begin the LIfeVEsts ministry.

"I had a little girl I knew lose her life to drowning in a public pool a few years ago. This is in honor of her," said Morrison. "I would not have made it through all of that without our LIfeVEst project and Jesus Christ has opened every door for this program and provided so much and we have been very blessed to provide all of the communities with this."

When it comes to funding, the organization depends solely on the kindness and generosity of others and it has so far put racks of life vests in at least two public pools and more on the horizon.

"We fund all of this through donations. Our first pool was funded through a Community Good grand and after that the floodgates of heaven opened up," said Morrison. "We have been helped by many hands from individuals who have lost a child, organizations like the Kiwanis, Friends of Knox County CASA. People have just poured in and donated into this ministry. I can't explain it. I had an anonymous donation to cover and entire pool, so we will be bringing in vests to Lawrenceville next week. I'm just excited."

LIfeVEsts is a fairly new organization in the area. People wanting to know more about, how they can get involved or even make a donation can do so either by going to the LIfeVEsts Facebook page or contacting Morrison through her church in Bicknell.

"People who want to get involved can find me at the LIfeVEsts Facebook page or they can reach me through my church, The Word of Life Church in Bicknell," she said. "Pastor John Moreland is the pastor there and he will put them in contact with me. Donations can also be made through the Word of Life Church in Bickell. The memo line on any check should include LIfeVEst."