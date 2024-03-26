Lay’s Is Debuting 4 Nostalgic Flavors That’ll Remind You of Home

The lineup was inspired by four different regions of the United States.

Lay's

If you’ve been daydreaming about a trip to the West Coast or a long weekend by the Atlantic, you don’t need to pack a bag or start looking at your flight options: Instead, you simply need to pick up a bag of potato chips. Why? Well, Lay’s latest lineup was designed for chip lovers who want a taste of home without having to leave their locales.



Lay’s latest collection, Flavor That Hits Home, was inspired by four different regions of the United States. The four flavors include Lay’s BLT Sandwich, Lay’s Crispy Taco, Lay’s Fried Pickles with Ranch, and Lay’s Kettle-Cooked Lime & Cracked Pepper. (And yes, some of these flavors have previously been available — but we can still celebrate their return to supermarket shelves).



“As a leader in product innovation, Lay’s continues to bring fans ultimate flavor experiences in potato chip form,” Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing at PepsiCo Foods North America, said in a statement. “With the Flavor That Hits Home lineup, we’re helping fans taste the cherished dishes they know and love from their hometowns in an entirely new way, with the hope that every bite inspires fond memories of enjoying meals back home with family and friends.”

Each bag of chips is based on a signature dish from one part of the United States, including a beef-and-cheese taco plate from the West Coast; a savory bacon-and-tomato sandwich from the northeast and Atlantic regions; and that craveable combo of fried pickles and ranch dressing from the south and midwest. These three flavors will each be available for sale in the regions that inspired their flavors. (But if your hometown — and the chips that remind you of that particular ZIP code — are on the other side of the country, you can still order any of these offerings from Snacks.com for delivery.)



As for the fourth flavor, Lay’s Kettle Cooked Lime & Cracked Pepper will be available at supermarkets and other retailers nationwide.

For a limited time, Lay’s Flavor That Hits Home chips will be available in 7.75- or 8-ounce bags that retail for $4.99. While the Lay’s Kettle Cooked Lime & Cracked Pepper chips will be sold in a 2.5-ounce snack-sized bag with a suggested retail price of $2.69.



The flavor makers at Lay’s have been busy lately. Last month, the Texas-based brand released the IHOP-inspired Rooty Tooty Fresh ‘N Fruity chips, which combined the sweetness of maple syrup and strawberries with the savory flavor of sliced bacon.

