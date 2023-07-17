3 things to do right now for a beautiful lawn this summer, according to an expert

How to get green grass, and other lawn care tips for a flourishing landscape. (Photo: Getty)

When you own a home, there are few things more coveted than a lush landscape complete with a beautiful lawn. But how exactly do you get green grass, how quickly does grass grow, and how often should you plan to mow? Read on for expert lawn care tips and top-rated lawn and garden products that will help get your grass in gear for impromptu barbecues and beyond.

What is the secret to a perfect lawn?

It’s hard not to feel disheartened when you walk out the door or drive up to your house and are met with large patches of frail, dry grass — especially at the tail end of spring or the start of summer when people tend to spend more time with friends and family outdoors. But Bob Mann, a technical expert for the National Association of Landscape Professionals and one of the nation’s leading lawn care experts, would challenge you to set aside your notions of what a lawn should look like and try to “embrace the brown.”

That is, at least while your lawn is preparing (and preserving its energy) for lower temps. Or, as Mann explained it, “your lawn has a built-in protection mechanism: dormancy.” He noted that grass tends to react to excessive heat and a lack of moisture by stopping growth. “Unfortunately, this also means that it turns brown for a while until things get cooler and wetter.”

What is the fastest way to grow grass?

While there’s no definitive timeline for how long it will take to get your grass back (some experts estimate 3-4 weeks), Mann assured us that “in almost all cases, your lawn will wake up just fine.”

That said, it doesn’t hurt to show your lawn a little TLC in the process, so we asked Mann for a breakdown of some steps you can take right now to set your grass up for success. These three lawn care tips and five essential products will ensure the grass remains greener (and fuller and healthier) on your side of the fence all season long.

1. Irrigate your lawn with intention.

It can be tempting to power up the hose in an effort to expedite growth, but Mann cautions against making any sudden moves at this time of year. “If you’ve been irrigating all along, keep doing it — but make sure you are watering wisely and only when needed,” he said. “Likewise, if you haven’t been watering regularly, starting when it gets super hot isn’t going to help all that much.”

He also encourages watering your lawn deeper and less frequently versus the other way around: when you water less frequently, roots respond by drilling deeper into the soil looking for water; when you water more deeply, it gets into the soil and is less apt to evaporate.

In the warmer weather especially, the NALP recommends watering your lawn in the early mornings or evenings after sunset to minimize evaporation. Put the task of watering on autopilot with the set-it-and-forget-it Rain Bird 32ETI In-Ground Automatic Sprinkler System Kit.

“All the hours I have spent standing watering a berm of evergreens is now a thing of the past. LOVE THIS!” wrote one verified customer.

2. Don’t over-mow your grass.

When it comes to cutting your grass, Mann says taller is generally better. Back in the fall, the expert admonished us not to “scalp” our lawns and the same applies now, as cutting grass too short eliminates the tips of the blades, which conduct photosynthesis.

“Using the highest setting on your mower will help preserve roots, keeping the soil surface cooler and less prone to weed germination,” he added.

For a hardworking mower that gets the job done, check out the Greenworks 12 Amp 20-Inch 3-in-1 Electric Corded Lawn Mower, which is among Amazon’s top sellers with more than 8,300 five-star reviews.

“Very convenient and easy for a 69-year-old semi-disabled female (5'5" tall 168 lbs.) to operate,” wrote one reviewer. “Just push the button, pull up on the handle lever and off you go.”

3. Protect your lawn from weed and insect damage.

“Scouting is key in the summer to detect damaging populations of insects, weeds and diseases,” said Mann. He recommends hiring professionals to treat your lawn, as “they know what to look for and how to repair the damage.”

If you’re determined to go the DIY route, a little research can also go a long way. According to Mann, you’ll want to “educate yourself of which weeds, insects and diseases you’re dealing with, so that you can select the proper product and technique to get effective control.”

Top products for protecting your lawn:

Amazon Best product for weed control Eco Garden Pro Organic Vinegar Weed Killer Containing natural white vinegar, organic rock salt, biodegradable plant activators and fermentation-derived co-factors, the formula also guarantees results within 24 hours. $27 at Amazon

According to Mann, the best way to ward off weeds is to maintain a lawn that’s so thick, there’s no room for them to grow. If you’re dealing with an overgrown situation, consider this kid- and pet-safe weed killer from Eco Garden your new secret weapon.

For pest control, Amazon shoppers adore Wondercide EcoTreat Outdoor Pest Control Spray Concentrate. It eliminates all kinds of critters — from chinch bugs to Japanese beetles — that are notorious for eating away at all of your hard work.

Amazon Best Product for Disease Control Scotts DiseaseEx Lawn Fungicide Scoop up this fungicide to say goodbye to fungus, Brown Patch, Stem and Stripe Rust, Red Thread, Powdery Mildew, Necrotic Ring Spot, Summer Patch, Yellow Patch and more. $20 at Amazon

The top-rated Scotts DiseaseEx Lawn Fungicide takes on the myriad of bio-invaders that threaten your lawn. And a 10-pound bag — enough to cover 5,000 square feet — should be all you need.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.