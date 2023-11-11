A Lavishly Customized South Florida Mansion With Broadway Ties Returns for an Encore

For a couple of years now, Al Tapper has been trying to find someone to assume the stewardship of his extravagant South Florida residence known as “Villa Museo” with no takers. Sited in the tony seaside city of Boca Raton, the 19th century-inspired spread took a brief absence from the open market but has now returned, this time with a reduced asking price of $7 million.

That’s $2 million less than the noted Broadway playwright and composer originally wanted for the place. But it’s still lots more than the $1.5 million he paid for the property back in spring 2000, before he spent three years and millions of dollars customizing the premises. Currently chock full of about $1 million worth of distinctive antique furnishings procured by the avid art collector mostly from New York’s renowned Sotheby’s and Christie’s auction houses—all of which can be included in the sale for an additional cost—the ornate abode is being offered by Bonnie Heatzig of Douglas Elliman.

A soundproof movie theater features stadium seating and recliners, as well as its own ticket booth and snack bar.

Resting amid a double parcel of land spanning over two-thirds of an acre, within the Coventry subdivision of the exclusive gated Woodfield Country Club community, the waterfront property features a five-bedroom, seven-bath home with a little more than 6,500 square feet of single-level living space adorned throughout with high ceilings, museum-quality lighting, arched windows, carved columns, and walls lined with limestone, mahogany and pecky cypress. There’s also a gym, plus a detached building that houses an art deco-style movie theater sporting stadium seating, a ticket counter and concession stand.

Other highlights include a formal living room displaying a massive fireplace topped with stone grills, along with a library, formal dining room, and family room and kitchen outfitted with floors culled from a 400-year-old French church. A sumptuous master retreat has “light oak floors that have been stenciled to replicate wood inlays of elaborate parquet floors that were the norm in the late 1800 European manors,” and a carved Louis XVI double bed that has been reconfigured into a king-sized bed.

For the formal dining room, the owner wanted to recreate the feel of a “fantasy garden.”

The amenities continue outdoors, where the grounds are laced with walking paths, fruit trees and tropical plants, and host an oversized freeform pool and spa, numerous spots ideal for al fresco lounging and entertaining while overlooking a serene lake, and an attached three-car garage; and topping it all off is a transferrable golf membership at Woodfield Country Club, which includes access to an 18-hole championship golf course that was recently redesigned and renovated by architect Kipp Schulties to the tune of around $8 million.

A longtime venture capitalist, as well as a film producer, Tapper also reportedly still maintains a New York City penthouse, and Cape Cod home and office in his native state of Massachusetts.

Click here for more photos of Villa Museo.

Al Tapper House Boca Raton

