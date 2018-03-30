    Laura Ingraham Ripped On Twitter For Hiding Behind Religion In 'Bogus' Apology

    Ed Mazza

    Fox Newshost Laura Ingrahamapologizedon Twitter on Thursday aftermocking teen shooting survivor David Hoggover his college rejections. 

    But not everyone is ready to forgive and forget. 

    Many called Ingraham out over the wording of her statement, which cited “the spirit of Holy Week” as a reason for her apology. 

     

    Others noted cynically that the apology only came after multiple companies announced they would no longer advertise on “The Ingraham Angle,” including Nestlé, Johnson & Johnson, Expedia and Hulu.

    “She only apologized after we went after her advertisers,” Hogg told the New York Times. “It kind of speaks for itself.”

    Here’s some of the reaction on Twitter: 