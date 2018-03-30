Laura Ingraham Ripped On Twitter For Hiding Behind Religion In 'Bogus' Apology

Fox Newshost Laura Ingrahamapologizedon Twitter on Thursday aftermocking teen shooting survivor David Hoggover his college rejections.

But not everyone is ready to forgive and forget.

Many called Ingraham out over the wording of her statement, which cited “the spirit of Holy Week” as a reason for her apology.

Others noted cynically that the apology only came after multiple companies announced they would no longer advertise on “The Ingraham Angle,” including Nestlé, Johnson & Johnson, Expedia and Hulu.

“She only apologized after we went after her advertisers,” Hogg told the New York Times. “It kind of speaks for itself.”

Here’s some of the reaction on Twitter:

On reflection, in the spirit of Holy Week, I don’t want to be losing those sacred advertising dollars.

— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 29, 2018

*Waits till we boycott her advertisers to apologize* wow.



Hey @IngrahamAngle please just be a real journalist. Focus on the important stories and use your platform to help people not hurt them. #neveragain#ShutUpAndBeObjective#MarchForOurLiveshttps://t.co/wZRBlHk4XS

— Lauren Hogg (@lauren_hoggs) March 29, 2018

Good thing it was Easter or Laura Ingraham would have kept mocking teenage victims of violence all week. https://t.co/LKObvrv5tu

— Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) March 29, 2018

I would like a complete liturgical calendar showing the dates Laura Ingraham will agree to not be a terrible human being. Are we safe on Pentecost? Candlemas? The Feast of St. Boniface?

— Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) March 29, 2018

@IngrahamAngle it appears that you are saying it is okay to be a cyber bully, except during Holy Week. Is that what Jesus would do?

— Ann’s Daughter (@AnnDaughter) March 29, 2018

Hey Laura @IngrahamAngle,



You 'apologized' to the Parkland survivors 'in the spirit of Holy Week.'



In the spirit of Holy Week?! Don't pull Jesus and Easter into this.



Jesus hates your stupid Nazi propaganda show.



Jesus thinks you're a huge piece of shit. He's right.

— God (@TheGoodGodAbove) March 30, 2018

Holy Batman! You needed Holy Week to figure this out? Oosh. Perhaps it’s time to take a silent and reflective year off

— Nancy Star (@NancyStarAuthor) March 30, 2018

On reflection, in light of all my advertisers leaving my show, I will make a fake apology and exploit the spirit of Holy Week, using religion to cover my hypocrisy.

— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 29, 2018

Guess more advertisers left than you expected huh

— Greg Shugar (@GregShugar) March 29, 2018

Dear @IngrahamAngle here is how one makes an apology



1. "I'm Sorry"

2. "what I did was wrong"

3. "it will never happen again"

4. "what can I do to make it right?"



all of that should be directed at @davidhogg111 with true sincerity thats how an adult apologizes any week

— Susan Doyle (@SusanDoyle1963) March 29, 2018

I just spoke to Jesus who said he totally doesn’t believe your trite “apology” (His words) and that you’re only doing this because you’ve lost sponsors. #InTheSpiritOfHolyWeek

— Andy Milder (@AndyMilder) March 29, 2018