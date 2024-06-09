We are launching TLH Eats to recognize homegrown restaurants. But we need your help

Jesus Lamas, owner of Chatarras, poses for a portrait in his new restaurant located at 3348 Mahan Drive on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

As the Tallahassee Democrat's dining and entertainment reporter, I have met many passionate hospitality entrepreneurs operating in the city who generously pour their hearts into their restaurants, translating their passion for food into their menus.

Through their dishes and recipes, they have graciously shared a glimpse of their own identities, nostalgia, love, history and dreams.

I have written about the conception of restaurant ventures like Chatarras, started by Jesus Lamas who wanted to provide his family in Venezuela opportunities in the states, or Getaway Grille and Bar created by an adoring couple, Steve and Shannon Flynn, who simply just love people.

But, with the joy of writing about these openings and other celebrations, enters the flip side of chronicling the closures of locally-owned establishments. Recently, the list has been jaw-dropping. Chatarras, which opened last summer, is now temporarily closed.

Vertigo Burger, The Seineyard Rock Landing, Burrito Boarder, City Dogs Cafe, Sliders - A Sandwich Revolution, Taco Republik, Duck Donuts, Sugar Rush and Mo-Betta BBQ, are just a few that have closed..

Owners say the lack of foot traffic, the rise in costs for supplies, reduced operating hours, staffing issues and for some, the storms of May 10, are all contributing factors – leading to their despair, or forcing a crucial decision.

I’ve realized a lot of these establishments only get their flowers and lines of hungry diners when they’re opening or closing. I want to change that narrative.

To make sure these owners, their stories and the dishes they create are honored, I plan to travel around Tallahassee to rediscover hidden food gems and share the stories of our Mom and Pop restaurants. We're calling this upcoming local restaurant spotlight TLH Eats.

But we need your help.

How to get your restaurant featured

If you are a locally owned establishment, not a chain franchise, that would like to be spotlighted in this column, or if you know of a local business that deserves recognition, email me directly at ksanford@tallahasse.com.

I will need the following information: First, tell me a little bit about what makes the restaurant special. Then add a point of contact (name, phone number and email address), and then tell me the best times to visit!

To all the foodies, I hope you will be encouraged to try these places out for yourself and join me on this culinary journey.

Our local businesses need a higher profile and a chance to succeed. My hope is this series will give them one.

Kyla Sanford

Kyla A Sanford covers dining and entertainment for the Tallahassee Democrat. New restaurant opening up, special deals, or events coming up? Let me know at ksanford@tallahasse.com.

