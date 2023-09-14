Latte Nails Is the Subtle Fall Manicure Trend You're Going to See Everywhere

Order this coffee-inspired hue the next time you head to the salon.

Summer brights have had their fun on our fingers these last months, but as we round the corner toward Autumn people are starting to swap their milky green matcha and strawberry lemonade hues for a color palette that’s a bit more neutral and creamy. Enter: latte nails, which are inspired by your favorite sippable hot beverage. This sophisticated fall mani—which complements basically everything in your cool-weather wardrobe—is about to be everywhere.

What Are Latte Nails?

As the name implies, latte nails feature a range of neutral, coffee-inspired tones ranging from pale taupe to dark brown. They’re all hues that might show up in components of a latte: the rich espresso, creamy milk, frothy foam, and that silky beige hue that’s created when cream meets coffee.

“Latte nails bring warmth to your nails and are perfect as a transitional manicure,” says San Sung Kim, a celebrity manicurist at Nailing Hollywood. “The browns and beiges complement the colors of the season whether it's your favorite chunky sweater, your warm beverage, or the leaves falling down.”

This neutral color palette is obviously a natural fit for autumn, but it’s also a nod to the brown-toned makeup and manicures that were so popular in the ‘90s. Celebrity manicurist Deborah Lippmann adds that the mani is an extension of the “bronzy, glowy look” and minimalist beauty trends we’re seeing everywhere right now.

Celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber, and Blake Lively have catapulted the latte nail trend into viral territory, and shades of brown were also a megahit on the New York Fashion Week 2024/25 runway.

Pro Tips on Creating Latte Nails

One of the best perks about latte nails is that it’s not fussy. Lippmann says to consider your skin tone and then grab a shade of brown, taupe, or beige that works best against your complexion.

“The same way you try on clothes before you buy them, you should try on lacquers to find the perfect shade,” Lippmann says. “When it comes to nudes and browns, a great way to tell is by looking at your cuticles for answers. If the lacquer isn't right for your skin tone, your cuticle will actually look red or dirty.”

Generally speaking, colors with cool undertones flatter people with cool complexions, and colors with warm undertones flatter those with warm complexions. From there, consider whether you want to go for a lighter shade on the spectrum or something darker.

You could even combine this trend with the paint chip nail trend by applying a different color within the same color family to each nail, or consider a fun nail design that incorporates a few different colors into one manicure.

Best Nail Polishes for Latte Nails

Love the look? Try any of these nail colors that tie into the latte nail trend.

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish in Let Nature Sing: A creamy camel-beige hue with no shimmer. It has neutral undertones, making it a flattering pick for many.

OPI Nail Lacquer Espresso Your Inner Self: Aptly named, this creamy medium-brown nail polish from OPI makes a chic statement.



Orly Nail Polish Don't Be Suspicious: If you’re seeking a darker espresso color for your latte nails, try this chocolate brown hue from ORLY. It has dusty neutral undertones for more depth.

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish in been There, Dune That: Here’s another dark brown shade that’ll make a bold statement. It's slightly brighter for a fresh drip vibe.

ILNP Portfolio Soft Camel Holographic Nail Polish: Keep things shimmery with this dazzling soft camel-hued nail polish from ILNP. It has a subtle touch of holographic glitter that'll catch the light wherever you go.

Essie Midnight Delight: Warm things up a bit with this caramel brown from Essie. It has neutral undertones for a flattering finish on all complexions.

Lights Lacquer Mrs. Jones: If you prefer lots of milk in your latte-colored nails, this fair hue from Lights Lacquer is the way to go.



